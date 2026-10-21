Bolt picks NVIDIA Alpamayo Stack to drive its autonomous vehicles across Europe

NVIDIA software to power Bolt's European autonomous programme, beginning in Madrid in 2027 and supporting the rollout of at least 25,000 Lucid vehicles, as Bolt targets 100,000 AVs by 2035

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt has selected NVIDIA Alpamayo Stack, NVIDIA's full-stack autonomous-driving software, to drive vehicles in its European autonomous ride-hailing programme, beginning with Lucid.

With the core technology now in place, Bolt is preparing to bring its autonomous driving programme onto European roads. The programme will start in Madrid during 2027 while Germany and France are identified as key markets for future deployment. The programme will lay the foundations for a rollout of at least 25,000 Level 4-ready Lucid vehicles equipped with NVIDIA Hyperion.

The programme forms a major part of Bolt's wider plan to deploy 100,000 autonomous vehicles across Europe and the wider UNECE region by 2035.

Together, Bolt, NVIDIA and Lucid are turning a global technology supply chain into one product for European cities. The aim is to build an autonomous ride-hailing service that can expand beyond individual programmes, across multiple vehicle manufacturers and markets.

The programme in Madrid is expected to begin with Lucid vehicles in 2027, initially gathering real-world driving data to support the development and validation of the autonomous driving technology, subject to regulatory approval.

The programme pairs Lucid's software-defined vehicles with NVIDIA Hyperion and Alpamayo Stack. Bolt and NVIDIA will work together to adapt the driving software for European roads and integrate it into vehicles from multiple manufacturers, beginning with Lucid. Running on NVIDIA Hyperion, Alpamayo Stack combines reasoning AI with classical perception and planning, supported by NVIDIA Halos safety capabilities.

Bolt Autonomous Driving Solutions will lead the development and commercialisation of the autonomous ride-hailing service in Europe, bringing its fleet-management infrastructure, regulatory expertise and local market knowledge to the programme, alongside its experience operating a global mobility platform serving more than 200 million customers.

"Autonomous driving will change how people move around cities, and Europe should play a major role in how that future is built," said Jevgeni Kabanov, President and Head of Autonomous Driving at Bolt.

"Our ambition isn't to bring autonomous driving to just a handful of cities. We want to make autonomous ride-hailing available at scale across Europe, with 100,000 vehicles on our platform by 2035. We're bringing together some of the best technologies in the world to make that possible. Following our first autonomous mobility launch in Luxembourg, our next step with NVIDIA and Lucid is to begin a programme in Madrid in 2027. The Region of Madrid is pioneering a structured framework for commercial autonomous mobility in coordination with national authorities. Germany will also be a priority for what comes next, with cities already setting out clear ambitions for autonomous mobility."

"Robotaxis will scale when every vehicle is built on a common, safety-engineered foundation," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA Hyperion standardizes the compute and sensor architecture across vehicle platforms, while NVIDIA Alpamayo Stack and Halos provide the driving intelligence and safety foundation. Bolt's European platform, operational experience and work with cities and regulators make it a strong partner to bring autonomous ride-hailing to market at scale in Europe."

"Lucid's advanced vehicle architecture provides an ideal foundation for integrating NVIDIA Alpamayo technology with Bolt's mobility platform," said Kay Stepper, President of Lucid Technologies and Chief Digital Officer at Lucid. "Our close collaboration to date, and launch of data collection next year, mark the first steps toward bringing scalable, software-defined autonomous mobility in Europe."

The NVIDIA and Lucid programme forms part of Bolt's wider autonomous driving strategy, alongside its work with Pony.ai and Stellantis, bringing together multiple vehicle manufacturers and technology partners to develop and deploy autonomous mobility across European markets.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Alpamayo Stack is full-stack driving software that combines reasoning AI, classical perception and planning, and safety guardrails to navigate complex traffic. Running on NVIDIA Hyperion, it will provide a common software foundation for Bolt's planned expansion across vehicle platforms and European markets.

The programme will be built with NVIDIA Halos, NVIDIA's safety system bringing together safety-engineered computing, system software, AI guardrails and validation tools. Halos supports safety throughout development and operation, with capabilities for monitoring system behaviour and evaluating driving performance through simulation and real-world testing. These capabilities help teams build evidence that the integrated vehicle and driving software perform as intended across the conditions they are designed to encounter.

Press images are available here.

About Bolt Autonomous Driving Solutions

Bolt Autonomous Driving Solutions is Bolt's dedicated autonomous-driving unit, working with vehicle manufacturers, autonomous-driving technology providers, cities and regulators to co-design, integrate and scale human-centric Level 4 autonomous mobility in Europe. It combines Bolt's platform scale and European city experience with expertise in product integration, safety, fleet technology, driving data and regulation to bring autonomous mobility to market on European terms.

About Bolt

Bolt is a European shared mobility platform that has operations in over 50 countries and 850 cities and provides shared mobility services, including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers and couriers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.

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