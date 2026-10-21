Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AM

WKN: A41YNQ | ISIN: GB00BVMZHW05 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A01
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:04
0,070 Euro
+0,29 % +0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the UK's largest polymetallic and 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The proxy voting in respect of resolutions was as follows:

No.

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Withheld

1

To receive the report and accounts

20,106,584

13,469

76,874

2

To approve the directors' remuneration report

20,053,414

80,451

63,062

3

To approve the directors' remuneration policy

19,991,093

78,665

127,169

4

To confirm the appointment of Jim Williams as a Director

20,054,931

35,066

106,930

5

To confirm the appointment of Andrew Fulton as a Director

20,057,182

33,586

106,159

6

To confirm the appointment of Brendan Cahill as a Director

20,057,149

34,149

105,629

7

To confirm the appointment of Martin Wood as a Director

20,056,301

32,139

108,487

8

To confirm the appointment of Taj Singh as a Director

20,033,583

61,395

101,949

9

To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor

20,061,605

51,851

83,471

10

To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

20,085,723

45,657

65,547

11

To authorise the directors to issue new share capital

20,036,521

129,217

28,686

12

To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues

20,003,378

161,592

29,454

Notes:

  1. Votes were received in respect of 20,196,927 shares representing 30.8% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  4. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM, which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.

-Ends-

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk or via:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.