Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2026
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the UK's largest polymetallic and 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The proxy voting in respect of resolutions was as follows:
No.
Resolution
In Favour
Against
Withheld
1
To receive the report and accounts
20,106,584
13,469
76,874
2
To approve the directors' remuneration report
20,053,414
80,451
63,062
3
To approve the directors' remuneration policy
19,991,093
78,665
127,169
4
To confirm the appointment of Jim Williams as a Director
20,054,931
35,066
106,930
5
To confirm the appointment of Andrew Fulton as a Director
20,057,182
33,586
106,159
6
To confirm the appointment of Brendan Cahill as a Director
20,057,149
34,149
105,629
7
To confirm the appointment of Martin Wood as a Director
20,056,301
32,139
108,487
8
To confirm the appointment of Taj Singh as a Director
20,033,583
61,395
101,949
9
To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor
20,061,605
51,851
83,471
10
To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
20,085,723
45,657
65,547
11
To authorise the directors to issue new share capital
20,036,521
129,217
28,686
12
To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues
20,003,378
161,592
29,454
Notes:
- Votes were received in respect of 20,196,927 shares representing 30.8% of the issued share capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM, which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.
-Ends-
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk or via:
Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)
Jim Williams, Executive Chairman
Andrew Fulton, CEO
angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com
Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly
Tel: +353 1 679 6363
AlbR Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey
Tel: + 44 (0)20 7562 0930
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Financial & Media Relations
Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
About Anglesey Mining plc:
Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.