Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the UK's largest polymetallic and 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The proxy voting in respect of resolutions was as follows:

No. Resolution In Favour Against Withheld 1 To receive the report and accounts 20,106,584 13,469 76,874 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report 20,053,414 80,451 63,062 3 To approve the directors' remuneration policy 19,991,093 78,665 127,169 4 To confirm the appointment of Jim Williams as a Director 20,054,931 35,066 106,930 5 To confirm the appointment of Andrew Fulton as a Director 20,057,182 33,586 106,159 6 To confirm the appointment of Brendan Cahill as a Director 20,057,149 34,149 105,629 7 To confirm the appointment of Martin Wood as a Director 20,056,301 32,139 108,487 8 To confirm the appointment of Taj Singh as a Director 20,033,583 61,395 101,949 9 To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor 20,061,605 51,851 83,471 10 To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 20,085,723 45,657 65,547 11 To authorise the directors to issue new share capital 20,036,521 129,217 28,686 12 To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues 20,003,378 161,592 29,454

Notes:

Votes were received in respect of 20,196,927 shares representing 30.8% of the issued share capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM, which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk .

-Ends-

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk or via:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.