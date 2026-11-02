Anglesey Mining Plc - Placing and Subscription to Raise £1,250,000 to Accelerate Exploration and Development at Parys Mountain & Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Placing and Subscription to Raise £1,250,000

to Accelerate Exploration and Development at Parys Mountain

&

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM),the UK-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the UK's largest polymetallic and 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce it has raised in aggregate £1,250,000 through a placing and subscription through the issue of 27,777,777 new ordinary shares of nominal value £0.01 ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 4.5 pence per share ("Issue Price").

The placing, undertaken by Tavira Financial Limited (the "Placing"), comprised gross proceeds of £1,185,000 (the "Placing Shares"), through the issue of 26,333,333 Ordinary Shares to certain institutional and other investors ("Placing Shares"). The subscription comprised gross proceeds of £65,000 (the "Subscription"), including £10,000 from the Company's Executive Chairman Jim Williams, through the issue of 1,444,444 Ordinary Shares to certain existing and new shareholders ("Subscription Shares", and together with the Placing Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares").

Tavira has been appointed as joint corporate broker with immediate effect.

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented:

"The new management team continues to advance Parys Mountain, and this fundraise will allow us to decisively accelerate key work streams around the development of the resource inventory and de-risking of the project generally.

"In particular, this capital raise will enable us to undertake a new drilling programme at Parys Mountain, targeting previously undrilled areas in between Engine/Deep Engine and the Garth Daniel systems, with the objective of establishing a connection between the two. In addition, Anglesey intends to extend the Northern Copper Zone and Garth Daniel Zone to the north-east and east. This will be the first drilling at Parys Mountain since 2023, where grades in excess of 6% copper equivalent were encountered.

"Already the UK's largest polymetallic project, a successful drill campaign will add material tonnage to the existing 16.1Mt resource with an average grade of 1.9% copper equivalent. This is against a backdrop of increased investment across the UK in critical metals, and we are already engaging with a range of stakeholders, including government agencies and the local authority, to support its development.

"Work undertaken this year has enabled management to upgrade its internal NPV calculations for Parys Mountain based on the 2021 PEA. A mid-case pricing scenario has now returned an NPV of £293m, which highlights the inherent value within the Company. We would expect the disconnect to narrow as we deliver on our programme in 2027.

"Finally, we are delighted to appoint Tavira as joint corporate broker and, notably, to introduce a range of new investors that share our vision for the development of Parys Mountain."

Use of Proceeds

The Company will apply the use of proceeds for exploration drilling, de-risking the development studies and further regional exploration as follows:

Exploration drilling and further resource development: targeted drilling and subsequent assays to validate expected extensions to the Northern Copper Zone and Garth Daniel, and potential connections with Engine/Deep Engine, supported by further geological modelling and preparation of an independent updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

targeted drilling and subsequent assays to validate expected extensions to the Northern Copper Zone and Garth Daniel, and potential connections with Engine/Deep Engine, supported by further geological modelling and preparation of an independent updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Mine development studies and consenting: advancing the delivery of our planning consent, pre-application and environmental scoping, alongside priority technical work on mine design, hydrogeology and metallurgy, leading towards a PFS-level portfolio of materials.

advancing the delivery of our planning consent, pre-application and environmental scoping, alongside priority technical work on mine design, hydrogeology and metallurgy, leading towards a PFS-level portfolio of materials. District exploration and working capital: advancing geological, geophysical and geochemical data analysis to prioritise future exploration targets.

Following the capital reorganisation and fundraise earlier this year, the Company has made significant progress at Parys Mountain with exploration (including aero-geophysics, geomorphology, orebody modelling, metallurgical studies and geospatial reconnaissance), initiation of further planned permitting and the archiving of historical data (including over 73,000 metres of drill core). These recent workstreams have allowed the Company to finalise the forthcoming drilling campaign and work programme.

Further Details of the Placing and Investor Warrants

The Company has, conditional on Admission, raised an aggregate of £1,250,000 through the issue of the New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the authorities granted to the Board at the Company's annual general meeting held on 21 October 2026.

The New Ordinary Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and therefore will rank equally for all dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid after the issue of the New Ordinary Shares.

Participants in the Placing and Subscription will receive 1 warrant for every New Ordinary Share subscribed for, exercisable at £0.0675 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of grant (the "Investor Warrants"). If exercised in full, the exercise of the Investor Warrants would provide gross proceeds of £1.875 million to the Company.

Tavira will receive 1,580,000 warrants exercisable at £0.045 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of grant (the "Broker Warrants") as part of the remuneration for the Placing.

Admission to Trading

Application will be made for the 27,777,777 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 5 November 2026.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 93,364,580 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds no shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders for the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

-Ends-

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk or via:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Tavira Financial Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Jonathan Evans/Oliver Stansfield

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7100 5100

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.

Appendix: Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them