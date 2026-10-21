Helio Corporation Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering and Application to List on Nasdaq

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

The Company has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "HLEO." The Company currently intends to offer approximately $8 million of its common stock in the proposed firm commitment offering. R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is acting as [sole book-running manager] for the proposed offering. Completion of the offering is contingent upon approval of the Company's listing application by Nasdaq, and there can be no assurance that the application will be approved or that the offering will be completed.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering for research and development, sales and marketing, facilities and manufacturing capabilities, the repayment of certain outstanding promissory notes, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The number of shares to be offered and the price per share have not yet been determined, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to its actual size or terms. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., [40 Wall Street, Suite 3602 New York, NY 10005], by email at [info@rflafferty.com] or by telephone at [212-293-9090], or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639 emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio Corporation, founded in 2018, designs and delivers space mechanisms, antenna systems, and space systems engineering services, and is developing technologies for space-based solar power, an early-stage initiative.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-corporation-announces-filing-of-registration-statement-for-proposed-pub-1239306