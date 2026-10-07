Helio Corporation: Helio Advances Both NASA SBIR Phase II Programs, Moving QSRM and Typhon Toward Assembly and Testing

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced that both of its NASA Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs, the QuasiStatic Release Mechanism (QSRM) and the Typhon 6 meter antenna and boom system for CubeSats, have reached their Engineering Development Unit ("EDU") milestones and are advancing toward assembly of test units for functional and environmental testing.

For Typhon, Helio completed Quarterly Demonstration Report #5, with EDU hardware now ready for assembly. Typhon is a modular 6 meter deployable antenna and boom system designed to extend CubeSat antennas and instrument booms well beyond the industry's long standing ~3 meter limitation. It is part of Helio's Spiral Actuated Boom, Extended and Rigidized (SABER) family of CubeSat class products.

For QSRM, Helio completed Quarterly Demonstration Report #5, which included the EDU internal Technical Readiness Review, finalization of the EDU design, generation of part drawings, and placement of orders. QSRM is a resettable release mechanism engineered to export near zero shock during actuation. It is field resettable, which lets customers avoid costly off site reset and refurbishment, and it is designed to scale from CubeSats to flagship space telescopes.

In each program, the EDU is the step that converts a validated design into flight representative hardware. Assembly of the EDUs is expected to produce test units that Helio will put through functional and environmental testing, the same standard required of space qualified hardware.

NASA SBIR Phase II awards support in depth development of research and development ideas whose feasibility was established in Phase I and that are likely to result in a commercial product. The SBIR program is funded through America's Seed Fund and coordinated by the Small Business Administration. Helio's NASA SBIR portfolio, as previously disclosed, covers five Phase I awards and three Phase II awards.

"The purpose of SBIR is to turn serious engineering into products the market can use, and that is exactly how we run these programs," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Two Phase II programs, two EDUs, one disciplined path from design to test to commercial product. That is what execution looks like at Helio."

Detailed information on the QSRM Phase II award can be tracked at https://www.highergov.com/contract/80NSSC25C0051/. Detailed information on the Typhon Phase II award can be found at https://www.sbir.gov/awards/220624 and tracked at https://www.highergov.com/contract/80NSSC25C0066/. Additional information on Helio's NASA SBIR portfolio is available at https://www.highergov.com/awardee/heliospace-corporation-10015865/.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-advances-both-nasa-sbir-phase-ii-programs-moving-qsrm-and-typhon-toward-1233860