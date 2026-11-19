BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power ("SBSP") and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced that it has engaged CORE IR, a New York-based investor relations, capital markets advisory and public relations firm, to lead its shareholder communications and investor engagement.

Founded in 2009, CORE IR has built its practice around small and mid-sized public and pre-public companies. According to the firm, it has served more than 250 clients and held more than 50,000 one-on-one investor meetings. Its team brings, by CORE IR's account, more than 350 years of combined experience across the buy-side, sell-side, investment banking and strategic communications.

Helio has previously reported a number of corporate developments. Over the past year, the Company expanded to five lunar missions, reduced its debt by more than two-thirds, and expanded its patent filings. Helio is also advancing two NASA SBIR Phase II programs and is, in its own words, a trusted partner to more than a dozen space agencies, organizations and companies worldwide, with products operating on missions extending from the Sun to Jupiter. CORE IR will assist Helio in communicating its publicly disclosed information clearly and consistently to shareholders, analysts and the broader investment community, consistent with applicable securities laws.

"Our shareholders have earned a steady stream of clear, factual information from Helio, and we intend to raise that standard," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "CORE IR has spent seventeen years working with investors, and they understand how to communicate engineering milestones clearly and accurately to our shareholders and the investment community. We are pleased to have a partner of their caliber alongside us as we continue executing on our business plan."

"We are pleased to partner with Helio in taking forward their shareholder and corporate communications, investor engagement, and digital strategies. This is a very exciting sector and the company is very well positioned to execute on its dynamic plans in ways we believe will resonate strongly with the market. We look forward to assisting the company achieve its expansive goals," said Scott Gordon, Co-Founder and President of CORE IR."

CORE IR's engagement will focus on shareholder communications, investor engagement, and media and public relations support. Helio and CORE IR will limit their communications to information that is publicly available and permitted under applicable law.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is developing a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems, or "power plants in space," designed to capture solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beam it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our long-term vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, with the goal of delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale. Helio's space-based solar power technologies are in development and are not yet commercially available. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio currently designs and delivers space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems and space design solutions, supporting NASA, private companies, universities and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations and companies across the globe. Our products can be found on missions operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and the European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information about Helio, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our technologies, including space-based solar power, the timing and success of lunar and other missions in which we participate, our ability to obtain and maintain government awards and contracts, the anticipated benefits of our engagement of CORE IR, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements of current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-corporation-engages-core-ir-to-provide-investor-relations-capital-marke-1254131