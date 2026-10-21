Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the acquisition of the 442.7-hectare Fazenda Conjunto São José e Nova Esperança rural land package (the "Fazenda Property") located in the Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") silica sand district, Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The Company confirms that all consideration payable in connection with the acquisition has been paid in full, including the US$500,000 cash component and the previously issued 864,055 common shares of Homerun. The total purchase price for the Fazenda Property was US$1.1 million. The completion of this acquisition represents the execution of a key deliverable in Homerun's SME district control strategy.

Strategic Importance

Through its mineral leases, long-term material supply agreements, surface rights and now direct land ownership, Homerun has assembled a district-scale position in the SME silica sand district. The Fazenda Property provides direct control of a strategically positioned land package supporting future purification, processing, logistics, infrastructure development and industrial-scale manufacturing initiatives within the SME district. The Fazenda Property comprises 442.7 hectares and lies adjacent to Fazenda São José, the current target site for Homerun's long-term industrial development in the SME district.

The Fazenda Property area overlaps portions of several third-party claims / silica resources in the SME district, including approximately 59.0% of the Silica Del Pietro claims area and 27.5% of the CBPM/Jundu claims area (Figure 1).

This land position is strategically important because it strengthens Homerun's direct control over the physical surface area adjoining its silica resources, industrial-site rights, logistics access and planned processing infrastructure. Together with Homerun's mineral leases, MRE-supported resource base, long-term supply arrangements and registered surface rights, the Fazenda Property acquisition reinforces the Company's district-scale control strategy in Santa Maria Eterna.

Figure 1. The Fazenda Property comprising 442.7 hectares in the SME District

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Key Milestones Completed in the SME District

Since initiating its Santa Maria Eterna district strategy in 2023, Homerun has completed the following resource, mineral-rights, surface-rights, land-control, permitting and commercial milestones:

December 11, 2023: Homerun executed its original agreement with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral ("CBPM") securing exclusive rights to extract high-purity silica sand from CBPM concessions near Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia.

Homerun executed its original agreement with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral ("CBPM") securing exclusive rights to extract high-purity silica sand from CBPM concessions near Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia. February 6, 2025: Homerun executed the definitive agreement with Guidoni Brasil S.A. for the assignment of exploitation rights over the Guidoni Belmonte district silica mineral rights, following CBPM consent.

Homerun executed the definitive agreement with Guidoni Brasil S.A. for the assignment of exploitation rights over the Guidoni Belmonte district silica mineral rights, following CBPM consent. August 14, 2025: Homerun completed the assignment of the CBPM lease over the Guidoni Belmonte district silica mineral rights.

Homerun completed the assignment of the CBPM lease over the Guidoni Belmonte district silica mineral rights. August 20, 2025: Brazil's National Mining Agency ("ANM") approved the Final Exploration Report for the leased CBPM concession area in Santa Maria Eterna, including Homerun's NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") confirming a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes Measured and 38.35 million tonnes Inferred of high-purity silica sand grading greater than 99.6% SiO2.

Brazil's National Mining Agency ("ANM") approved the Final Exploration Report for the leased CBPM concession area in Santa Maria Eterna, including Homerun's NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") confirming a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes Measured and 38.35 million tonnes Inferred of high-purity silica sand grading greater than 99.6% SiO2. November 7, 2025: ANM issued Mining Permit No. 743, finalizing the Company's 40-year lease agreement structure for the Belmonte, Bahia area and supporting immediate mining operations on the applicable lease.

ANM issued Mining Permit No. 743, finalizing the Company's 40-year lease agreement structure for the Belmonte, Bahia area and supporting immediate mining operations on the applicable lease. December 15, 2025: Homerun signed a definitive 99-year surface rights agreement, automatically renewable for an additional 99 years, covering 64 hectares at Fazenda São José for installation of its silica processing and solar glass industrial facilities.

Homerun signed a definitive 99-year surface rights agreement, automatically renewable for an additional 99 years, covering 64 hectares at Fazenda São José for installation of its silica processing and solar glass industrial facilities. January 6, 2026: Homerun closed the third and final CBPM lease acquisition, securing rights over the Pedreiras mining tenement and advancing district-scale consolidation in SME.

Homerun closed the third and final CBPM lease acquisition, securing rights over the Pedreiras mining tenement and advancing district-scale consolidation in SME. February 2, 2026: Homerun announced the agreement to acquire the Fazenda Conjunto São José e Nova Esperança land package contiguous with its industrial site, representing the final land-control component of its district strategy.

Homerun announced the agreement to acquire the Fazenda Conjunto São José e Nova Esperança land package contiguous with its industrial site, representing the final land-control component of its district strategy. March 3, 2026: Homerun and Jundu executed the commercial partnership Letter of Intent as the base terms upon which the parties continue to development a district-level partnership focused on the extraction, processing, and sale of high-purity silica sand from the Santa Maria Eterna silica district.

Homerun and Jundu executed the commercial partnership Letter of Intent as the base terms upon which the parties continue to development a district-level partnership focused on the extraction, processing, and sale of high-purity silica sand from the Santa Maria Eterna silica district. October 21, 2026: Homerun announces the completion of the Fazenda Property Acquisition.

The Company's silica sand resources, and surface rights positions in the SME district are the base for the Company's development of high-purity silica purification and advanced materials processing, including the planned solar-glass manufacturing infrastructure in Bahia, subject to detailed engineering, permitting, financing, and construction.

Brian Leeners, Chief Executive Officer of Homerun, stated:

"The completion of this acquisition and the satisfaction of all related payment obligations marks another important asset acquisition and the execution of a key milestone for Homerun development in the SME district. Direct ownership of this strategically located surface rights package strengthens the physical and legal foundation for our industrial development in Santa Maria Eterna. With this transaction now completed, Homerun is positioned with the resources and land ownership to progress the next phases of its silica to advanced materials strategy. Normally, these steps take more time, but in comparison to traditional resource development the Company maintains an accelerated pace for resource development, having initiated sales of +2N Silica with Homerun's production partner in the district in less than 1 year after finalizing the full mining permit and definitive lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in November 2025."

About the Fazenda Property

The Fazenda Property comprises 442.7 hectares in the SME silica sand district in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. It is adjacent to Homerun's previously secured 64-hectare, long-term surface-rights area currently targeted for the Company's industrial facilities. The Company notes that its February 2, 2026 news release described the purchase agreement as covering 582 hectares. Following completion and final review of the registered rural land documentation and mapped property limits, Homerun confirms that the completed acquisition comprises 442.7 hectares. This updated figure supersedes the previously disclosed agreement-area figure. The acquisition also includes the transfer of customary Brazilian mineral lease and royalty rights related to third-party mineral exploration activities within the land and surface-rights areas, as described in the original acquisition agreement.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, Semiconductors & Photonics, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity, low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products, and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Semiconductors & Photonics: The processing and purification of raw SME silica sand into tech-grade fused silica, silicon and silicon carbide feedstocks. These feedstocks are designed to support Silicon and Silicon Carbide-on-Insulator (SiCOI) platforms, ultra-low-loss waveguides, and room-temperature quantum spin architectures.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

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