Initial engineering program is leveraging IMPSA's decades of nuclear experience to advance engineering and manufacturability of the KRONOS MMR design

New York, New York and Mendoza, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company developing microreactors, nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and nuclear transportation solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Engineering Services Master Agreement (ESMA) with the U.S. subsidiary of IMPSA, one of Argentina's leading engineering and heavy-manufacturing companies, to support the engineering, design-for-manufacture and potential future fabrication of critical components for NANO Nuclear's KRONOS MMR Energy System.

The three-year agreement establishes a framework for NANO Nuclear to utilize IMPSA's extensive experience in nuclear pressure vessels, ASME Section III manufacturing, welding, non-destructive examination, quality assurance and heavy-component fabrication as the KRONOS MMR design progresses toward manufacturing readiness.

The reactor pressure vessel is specifically identified as a principal reactor-component under evaluation by IMPSA. The parties have separately identified reactor cavity cooling systems, spent-fuel storage systems and additional reactor and transportation components as additional areas of potential collaboration.

Initial KRONOS MMR Engineering and Manufacturability Program

Under the ESMA, NANO and IMPSA are beginning with a dedicated KRONOS MMR Design Review and Assessment - Engineering Consulting and Manufacturability Feasibility Study. The initial program provides for an estimated six-month period, supported by a retainer. IMPSA's work is expected to include an independent review of KRONOS MMR components against applicable ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code Section III requirements and the application of IMPSA's prior experience engineering and fabricating nuclear pressure vessels and other nuclear components.

The program aims to incorporate manufacturing expertise into the KRONOS MMR design process at an early stage, allowing the companies to identify potential fabrication constraints, inspection limitations, accessibility issues, supply-chain risks and potential design improvements ahead of future manufacturing. As required by NANO, the work may also extend to detailed engineering and fabrication drawings, code-compliant calculations, 3D models and other engineering deliverables.

Figure 1: NANO Nuclear Energy's engineering team visits IMPSA's manufacturing facility for a project kickoff meeting

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/320115_15e2dfffa40d9b48_003full.jpg

"IMPSA has developed sophisticated nuclear engineering and manufacturing capabilities over many decades, and we see an opportunity to connect that expertise with the next generation of advanced nuclear projects," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. "Our objective is to build NANO Nuclear with the capabilities needed to commercialize nuclear technology: reactor engineering, manufacturing, fuel, transportation and project execution. Our relationship with IMPSA can strengthen several of those areas at the same time while establishing an important industrial relationship between the United States and Argentina."

"Advanced reactors have to move from drawings and calculations to modular components that can be manufactured repeatedly, inspected, qualified and assembled," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Energy. "IMPSA brings more than four decades of nuclear engineering and manufacturing experience and particularly valuable expertise in nuclear pressure vessels and ASME Section III fabrication. Having that manufacturing knowledge applied to KRONOS at this stage is expected to identify constraints earlier, strengthen the design-for-manufacture process and build a much more direct pathway toward future component production."

The non-exclusive ESMA describes IMPSA as one of the few companies in Latin America certified with ASME N and ASME III N stamps, providing capabilities for the engineering and construction of Class 1 heavy nuclear components.

"This alliance represents a strategic opportunity for IMPSA and for the Argentine nuclear industry," said Jorge Salcedo Hernández, President of IMPSA. "With decades of experience manufacturing pressure vessels under ASME N-Stamp certification, IMPSA has established itself as one of the few suppliers capable of assessing the manufacturability of nuclear components at an early stage. Our goal is to enable NANO Nuclear to accelerate the KRONOS MMR manufacturing process, advancing toward safer and more efficient nuclear systems."

Future component fabrication, regional projects or other commercial activities beyond the initial engineering services will remain subject to the results of the engineering work, applicable regulatory requirements and, where required, additional work orders or definitive agreements between the relevant parties.

About IMPSA

IMPSA is a company with more than 115 years of experience across multiple industries, specializing in the design and manufacturing of major components for nuclear power plants and in providing engineering equipment and services that ensure high levels of safety and performance.

For more than 40 years, the company has played an active role in the Argentine nuclear industry's most significant projects and challenges, combining expertise in manufacturing, engineering and technological innovation. It currently participates in the construction, refurbishment and modernization of nuclear facilities, as well as in the development and manufacturing of small modular reactors (SMRs).

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, "ZEUS", a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management and collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore," "plans", "aim," "goal," "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those relating to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the new Engineering Services Master Agreement with IMPSA described herein (which benefits may not be achieved) as well as NANO Nuclear's operational plans and goals generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain and maintain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320115