Altra Fastigheter AB: Altra Fastigheter Interim Report January-September 2026

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Income amounted to SEK 2,636 million (2,695).

Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,829 million (1,884).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,101 million (1,083), corresponding to SEK 5.71 (5.06) per share after dilution, an increase by 13%.

Changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -322 million (-302).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 361 million (-69).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 972 million (340), corresponding to SEK 5.04 (1.49) earnings per share after dilution.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,055 million (942), corresponding to SEK 5.47 (4.53) per share, an increase by 21%.

During the period, the company repurchased 27,937,623 of its own shares, corresponding to 13.4% of the outstanding shares at the beginning of the period. Of these, 15,162,096 shares have been cancelled.

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Income amounted to SEK 871 million (890).

Net operating income amounted to SEK 644 million (659).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 401 million (415), corresponding to SEK 2.16 (1.96) per share after dilution, an increase by 10%.

Changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -164 million (-97).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 362 million (83).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 575 million (295), corresponding to SEK 3.10 (1,38) per share after dilution.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 333 million (321), corresponding to SEK 1.8 (1.54) per shares, an increase by 16%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 10,208,291 for SEK 793 million.

ADJUSTED FORECAST

For 2026, profit from property management based on the current property portfolio, announced acquisitions and divestments and current exchange rates is forecast to amount to SEK 1,470 million. The most recently published forecast amounted to SEK 1,500 million and was presented in the interim report for the period January-June 2026.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE PERIOD

In February, it was announced that CFO Ann-Sofie Lindroth had decided to leave her position at the company. In May, Ida Fransson was appointed as new CFO, starting the position on 16 November 2026. Mihaela Gustafsson has been hired as interim CFO.

In February and May, the company exercised its board authorisation granted by the 2025 and 2026 AGMs regarding the company's repurchase of its own shares. At the reporting date, the company held 12,775,527 treasury shares. During the third quarter, 15,162,096 shares were cancelled.

During the first quarter, two properties located in Örebro and Malmö were divested for SEK 90 million.

In April, the company acquired a property in Porsgrunn, Norway, for SEK 387 million.

In May, senior unsecured green bonds were issued in an amount of SEK 500 million with a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 250 basis points, maturing in October 2029.

In May, senior unsecured green bonds totalling SEK 100 million were issued with a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 203 basis points, maturing in October 2028.

In May, the company change its name to Altra Fastigheter AB.

In Juli and August, four properties in Luleå, Umeå and Örnsköldsvik were acquired for SEK 236 million. In June, an agreement was reached on divestment of five properties to SEK 420 million; two of these with closing date in June and three in July.

In July, it was announced that the conditions for the divestment of four properties for SEK 1,187 million were met. Closing took place on August 31, 2026.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Altra Fastigheter reports positive net lettings for the third consecutive quarter, amounting to SEK 42 million. Significant refinancing activity contributes to financial stability. Continued share repurchases totalling SEK 793 million during the quarter increased earnings per share. Profit from property management per share amounted to SEK 2.16 for the quarter, an increase of 10% compared with the corresponding quarter in 2025.

Positive net lettings in all three markets

For the third consecutive quarter, Altra reports positive net lettings in all three markets. Among the major new lettings was a ten-year lease agreement signed in July with the City of Helsinki for 8,230 sqm of school premises, with an annual rental value of SEK 36 million. Tenant adaptations have commenced and are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027. In total, new leases representing SEK 100 million in annual rental income were signed, resulting in net lettings of SEK 42 million. Year-to-date net lettings thus amount to SEK 94 million. The occupancy rate increased from 89.0% to 89.2% during the quarter.

The high level of leasing activity is also reflected in the volume signed leases that have yet to take effect. The net effect of future lease changes, including notified terminations, has now turned positive, marking a shift in trend. We therefore see potential for a gradual improvement in the company's occupancy rate during 2027.

Portfolio rotation and share repurchases contribute to efficient capital allocation

In July, the conditions for the divestment of four properties in the Stock-holm area for SEK 1,187 million were satisfied, with closing taking place on August 31. During the quarter, we also agreed to acquire three properties in Finland and Sweden for SEK 105 million, and divestment of four properties in Finland and Sweden for SEK 84 million. Since the beginning of the year, Altra has thus divested properties for approximately SEK 1.7 billion and acquired properties for approximately SEK 0.8 billion.

These transactions form part of our previously communicated portfolio rotation strategy and have also created capacity for continued share repurchases. During the quarter, 10,208,291 shares were repurchased for SEK 793 million. Since the beginning of the year, Altra has thus repurchased shares corresponding to 13.4% of the number of outstanding shares for a total of SEK 2 billion.

Strengthened financial resilience

During the quarter, refinancings of SEK 3.8 billion were completed. As a result, 74% of our current loan portfolio has thus been renegotiated or originated in the past 12 months. During the year, we have also extended the fixed-rate period and increased our interest rate hedging. At the end of the quarter, 76% of the loan portfolio was interest hedged with an average fixed-rate period of 2.3 years.

Our active management of the company's debt portfolio has resulted in lower interest margins and extended debt maturities. No significant loans now mature in 2027, strengthening the company's financial resilience. Together with positive net lettings during the year, this has created capacity for continued share repurchases, within financial policy limit of a maximum loan-to-value ratio of 55%.

Well positioned for continued profitability growth

Overall, I am pleased with the development during the quarter. Our financial costs are stable and we see opportunities to improve the company's occupancy rate over time. Assuming we meet the company's full-year 2026 forecast, income from property management per share will have increased by 13% compared with the previous year.

Continued divestments in line with the company's previously communicated strategy contribute to Altra's long-term competitiveness and release capital for selective acquisitions and share repurchases. Through improved operational performance and disciplined capital allocation, we are creating conditions to continue delivering in line with our target of average annual growth in profit from property management per share by 10%.

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@altra.se

Mihaela Gustafsson, Interim CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 70 448 75 41

E-mail: mihaela.gustafsson@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of September 30, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.

This information is information that Altra Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 14:00 CEST.