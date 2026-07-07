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WKN: A2N80V | ISIN: SE0011426428 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JM
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:02
6,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTRA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTRA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4906,64508:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 17:45 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Altra Fastigheter AB: All conditions satisfied for Altra Fastigheter's property divestment of SEK 1,187 million

Altra Fastigheter AB announced on 28 June 2026 that an agreement had been entered into to divest four properties to Storsala AB (publ) at an agreed property value of SEK 1,187 million.

The divestment was conditional upon the buyer entering into final loan documentation for senior financing and obtaining approval for completion of the transaction from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). As of July 7, 2026, all conditions for the divestment have been satisfied. Closing is scheduled for August 31, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Käll, Head of Transactions
Tel: +46 (0)72 078 27 08
E-mail: thomas.kall@altra.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26
E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.