Altra Fastigheter AB: All conditions satisfied for Altra Fastigheter's property divestment of SEK 1,187 million

Altra Fastigheter AB announced on 28 June 2026 that an agreement had been entered into to divest four properties to Storsala AB (publ) at an agreed property value of SEK 1,187 million.

The divestment was conditional upon the buyer entering into final loan documentation for senior financing and obtaining approval for completion of the transaction from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). As of July 7, 2026, all conditions for the divestment have been satisfied. Closing is scheduled for August 31, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Käll, Head of Transactions

Tel: +46 (0)72 078 27 08

E-mail: thomas.kall@altra.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.