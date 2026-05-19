Altra Fastigheter AB: Altra Fastigheter hires Mihaela Gustafsson as interim CFO

Altra Fastigheter has hired Mihaela Gustafsson as interim CFO for the period starting July 11, 2026 until Ida Fransson takes over as permanent CFO no later than November 16, 2026, in accordance with a previous press release.

Mihaela Gustafsson has broad experience from leading roles in the finance and real estate sector, including listed companies and funds as Head of Finance, CFO and Head of Accounting.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.