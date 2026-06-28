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WKN: A2N80V | ISIN: SE0011426428 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JM
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:06
5,905 Euro
-0,67 % -0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTRA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTRA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9306,08011:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2026 20:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Altra Fastigheter AB: Altra Fastigheter enters into conditional agreement to divest properties for SEK 1,187 million

Altra Fastigheter AB ("Altra") has entered into an agreement to divest four properties at an agreed property value of SEK 1,187 million, before deduction for deferred tax of SEK 40 million. The transaction is conditional upon the buyer, Storsala AB (publ), entering into final loan documentation for the required senior financing as well as approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The transaction is estimated to have a marginal positive earnings effect for 2026. Altra's forecasted profit from property management for 2026 is reduced by SEK 12 million as an effect of the transaction being completed.

The properties are located in Nacka, Järfälla and Stockholm. Total leasable area amounts to 49,000 sqm, consisting primarily of office and education premises. The properties have an economic occupancy rate of 86% and contracted annual rental income of SEK 85 million. The remaining lease term amounts to 3.3 years.

The transaction is structured as a share deal, with the agreed property value being SEK 3.5 million below their carrying amount in the most recent interim report. Closing is expected during the third quarter of 2026, subject to the above conditions being satisfied.

The purchase price will be settled through a combination of a cash payment of SEK 1,072 million and issuance of a promissory note with a nominal amount of SEK 75 million, to be repaid over a period of 24 months.

"The transaction is strategically sound for both parties. Altra transfers four properties with future residential development potential to a specialised owner, while freeing up capital for new investments" comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Altra.

Properties part of the transactionCountryCategoryLeasable area, sqmLand area,
sqm
Nacka Sicklaön 358:1SwedenOffice16,59810,732
Järfälla Jakobsberg 2:2583SwedenOffice22,68412,729
Stockholm Prästgårdsängen 2SwedenOther6,5955,262
Stockholm Knarrarnäs 8SwedenOffice3,0871,958

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Käll, Head of Transactions
Tel: +46 (0)72 078 27 08
E-mail: thomas.kall@altra.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26
E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.

This information is information that Altra Fastigheter is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-28 20:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.