Altra Fastigheter AB: Altra Fastigheter enters into conditional agreement to divest properties for SEK 1,187 million

Altra Fastigheter AB ("Altra") has entered into an agreement to divest four properties at an agreed property value of SEK 1,187 million, before deduction for deferred tax of SEK 40 million. The transaction is conditional upon the buyer, Storsala AB (publ), entering into final loan documentation for the required senior financing as well as approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The transaction is estimated to have a marginal positive earnings effect for 2026. Altra's forecasted profit from property management for 2026 is reduced by SEK 12 million as an effect of the transaction being completed.

The properties are located in Nacka, Järfälla and Stockholm. Total leasable area amounts to 49,000 sqm, consisting primarily of office and education premises. The properties have an economic occupancy rate of 86% and contracted annual rental income of SEK 85 million. The remaining lease term amounts to 3.3 years.

The transaction is structured as a share deal, with the agreed property value being SEK 3.5 million below their carrying amount in the most recent interim report. Closing is expected during the third quarter of 2026, subject to the above conditions being satisfied.

The purchase price will be settled through a combination of a cash payment of SEK 1,072 million and issuance of a promissory note with a nominal amount of SEK 75 million, to be repaid over a period of 24 months.

"The transaction is strategically sound for both parties. Altra transfers four properties with future residential development potential to a specialised owner, while freeing up capital for new investments" comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Altra.

Properties part of the transaction Country Category Leasable area, sqm Land area,

sqm Nacka Sicklaön 358:1 Sweden Office 16,598 10,732 Järfälla Jakobsberg 2:2583 Sweden Office 22,684 12,729 Stockholm Prästgårdsängen 2 Sweden Other 6,595 5,262 Stockholm Knarrarnäs 8 Sweden Office 3,087 1,958

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Käll, Head of Transactions

Tel: +46 (0)72 078 27 08

E-mail: thomas.kall@altra.se

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.

This information is information that Altra Fastigheter is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-28 20:30 CEST.