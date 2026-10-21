The general availability gives eligible organizations more flexibility with net 30-day terms, a dedicated business line of credit and streamlined reconciliation

TreviPay, a global B2B payments infrastructure partner, today announced the general availability of Pay By Invoice for eligible Walmart Business customers. Following an initial pilot, the expanded availability gives more organizations a new way to manage purchasing and payments online and in Walmart stores. Walmart Business Pay By Invoice provides net 30-day terms, a dedicated business line of credit and detailed invoicing built into the Walmart Business purchasing experience.

Powered by TreviPay, Walmart Business Pay By Invoice is designed to give organizations greater flexibility in how they manage business purchases and payments. Eligible customers can get what they need and pay on net 30-day terms, helping them preserve cash flow for other priorities while keeping operations moving. Purchasing controls and payment reconciliation also help organizations share purchasing responsibilities while maintaining oversight and keeping purchase activity, invoices, payments, returns and refunds organized in one place.

"Retailers have a significant opportunity to build stronger relationships with business buyers by recognizing that their purchasing needs are different from those of consumers," said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. "Business buyers need payment choice, purchasing controls and terms that align with how their organizations manage cash flow. When retailers make those capabilities part of the purchasing experience, they make it easier for business customers to buy from them and come back again and again."

The general availability follows an initial rollout of the TreviPay-powered solution. During that period, Walmart Business customers reported a 90% customer satisfaction score with the program. The results reinforce the value of giving business customers greater flexibility and control over how they purchase and pay. Pay By Invoice can support organizations with complex purchasing and recordkeeping needs such as:

Schools, colleges and universities can centralize purchasing records across departments or campuses to support budgeting, compliance requirements and audit preparation.

Nonprofits can organize purchasing across programs, events or grant-funded initiatives, while government agencies and public sector organizations can maintain purchasing and payment records to support procurement, financial reporting, compliance and audits.

Businesses can purchase inventory and supplies but enjoy 30 days to pay, thereby preserving cash flow for other expenses, and purchasing controls helping owners and managers share buying responsibilities while maintaining oversight.

That flexibility can also influence where business buyers chose to purchase. TreviPay research found 51% of business buyers would switch merchants if another provider offered more flexible net terms.

To learn more about Walmart Business Pay By Invoice powered by TreviPay, visit www.trevipay.com.

TreviPay will also bring together leading brands, including Walmart Business, at its signature Crossroads B2B Payments Conference, Nov. 8-10, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. Crossroads provides inspiration and premium networking for commerce, growth, finance and tech leaders to shape the future of B2B commerce and payments.

About TreviPay

TreviPay, The Pay by Invoice Company, is the global B2B payments infrastructure partner for manufacturers, retailers, travel companies and banks. With our fully managed platform, intelligent apps, and 40 years of buyer intelligence, we help buyers buy, and sellers grow and get paid faster. Behind the scenes, we streamline the order-to-cash process, from fast customer onboarding and predictive marketing to smart invoicing and settlement, all powered by AI that improves with every transaction. The result is fewer errors, higher AOV and guaranteed DSO. Enabling more than $10B in global trade annually, TreviPay operates in 35 countries and was named a Leader in two 2026 IDC MarketScape assessments for AI-enabled A/R automation and embedded payments, as well as a top vendor in cash application by The Hackett Group. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.

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