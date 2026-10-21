

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc.(MRK) announced that the European Commission approved KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) plus Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as perioperative treatment for adults with resectable muscle-invasive bladder cancer, regardless of cisplatin eligibility.



The approval was based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 trial, where the combination reduced the risk of event-free survival events by 47% and the risk of death by 35% compared with chemotherapy and surgery in cisplatin-eligible patients.



The trial also showed a pathological complete response rate of 55.8% with the combination, compared with 32.5% with chemotherapy.



The approval covers all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.



The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $148.30, up 3.25%. In the Premarket trading, the stock is trading at $147.65, down 0.44%.



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