

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased in September to the lowest level in three months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally jobless rate for people aged 16 to 74 years fell to 5.7 percent from 6.8 percent in August. The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in the same month a year ago.



There were 13,300 unemployed people in September compared to 15,900 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to 75.0 percent from 73.8 percent.



The unadjusted jobless rate also dropped to a 3-month low of 5.1 percent from 6.0 percent.



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