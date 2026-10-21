Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Latin Explore" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") for a subscription price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $2.0 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Latin Explore (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund exploration, generative work, and for general working capital.

"With our phase 1 drill program at Para fully funded and approaching, Latin Explore is entering what we believe could be a defining period for the Company," commented Dr. Donovan Pienaar, President and CEO. "My review of the portfolio since becoming CEO has reinforced my confidence in the exploration potential of our assets, particularly at Auquis. I believe we have two compelling copper opportunities with substantial exploration upside, and we are focused on positioning the Company to realize that potential. This financing strengthens our ability to pursue opportunities across the portfolio and create long-term shareholder value."

The Company may pay finder's fees on all or a portion of the Financing, consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the total gross proceeds raised and finder's warrants equal to up to 7% of the total number of Units issued, where each finder's warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day in Canada. The Financing is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals including acceptance for filing of the Financing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. Any participation by directors or officers in the Financing is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Financing nor the consideration to be paid by the directors and officers will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Correction to June 29, 2026 News Release

The Company wishes to correct its news release dated June 29, 2026 regarding the grant of 100,000 stock options. The news release incorrectly stated that the options were granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options were granted solely to a consultant of the Company. All other terms of the option grant remain unchanged.

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-focused exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in Peru. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper systems while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout South America. Latin Explore's flagship Para Project is an undrilled copper-molybdenum porphyry target located within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt and is being advanced toward its maiden drill program.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Dr. Donovan Pienaar "

President & CEO

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs, including planned drilling at the Para project, the timing and results of exploration activities, the potential for discovery, and the Company's strategy to advance its projects and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, among others, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the ability to execute exploration programs as planned, and the continuation of favorable market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development activities, uncertainty of exploration results, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of capital, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions, as well as those described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

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