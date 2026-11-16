Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Latin Explore Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Latin Explore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"), issuing an aggregate of 11,832,625 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,366,525.00.

The Financing, originally announced on October 21, 2026, for gross proceeds of up to $2.0 million, was upsized following strong investor demand, reflecting continued investor support for the Company's copper exploration strategy and growth opportunities in South America.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Latin Explore (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing.

Dr. Donovan Pienaar, President and CEO of Latin Explore, commented:

"The strong response to this financing reflects growing investor interest in Latin Explore and the exploration opportunities within our portfolio. With our initial drill program at Para already fully funded, this additional capital provides us with greater flexibility to advance our broader exploration strategy.

"Our immediate priority is the first-ever drill test of the large copper-molybdenum porphyry target at Para, with drill targets supported by extensive geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets. At the same time, we see significant opportunities to advance Auquis, where multiple copper and lead-zinc-copper-silver targets have already been identified but remain untested by drilling.

"The successful completion of this upsized financing strengthens our financial position as we advance these projects and continue evaluating additional copper and precious metals exploration opportunities across South America. We appreciate the confidence shown by our existing shareholders and new investors as we enter an important period for Latin Explore."

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used to advance exploration and generative activities across the Company's portfolio of copper projects in Peru, evaluate potential acquisition opportunities throughout South America, and for general working capital purposes.

Financing Details

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $92,610 and issued 463,050 non-transferable finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Financing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Financing remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain directors and/or officers of the Company participated in the Financing, constituting related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to such insiders nor the consideration paid by them exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Early Warning Disclosure

KF Business Ventures, LP ("KFBV") makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Pursuant to the closing of the Financing, KFBV acquired beneficial ownership of, and control over, 3,717,625 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for a purchase price of $743,525 (the "Acquisition"). Immediately prior to the Acquisition, KFBV and its joint actors beneficially owned and had control and direction over 16,272,416 Shares, 250,000 stock options and 6,090,630 Warrants representing approximately 36.91% (44.84% on a partially diluted basis) of the then issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, KFBV and its joint actors beneficially own and have control and direction over 19,990,041 Shares, 250,000 stock options and 7,949,443 Warrants, representing approximately 35.75% (43.96% on a partially diluted basis) of the currently issued and outstanding Shares.

KFBV acquired the Units for investment purposes. However, KFBV will review its holdings from time to time and may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership or control over securities of the Company as circumstances dictate.

An early warning report will be filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained from the Company's head office at 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4A2, or by contacting the Company contact named below. For more information please contact:

KF Business Ventures, LP

1520 Tower Grove Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Attn: Robert C. Kopple, President of

Kopple Financial Inc. its General Partner

Telephone: 1 (310) 860-9797

About Latin Explore

Latin Explore Inc. is a copper-focused exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in Peru. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper systems while pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout South America.

Latin Explore's flagship Para Project is an undrilled copper-molybdenum porphyry target located within Peru's Coastal Copper Belt and is being advanced toward its maiden drill program. The Company's Auquis Project hosts multiple copper-molybdenum porphyry and copper-silver-base-metal skarn targets, providing further exploration potential within its growing portfolio.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN EXPLORE INC.

"Dr. Donovan Pienaar "

President & CEO

For further details on Latin Explore, readers are referred to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and www.latin-explore.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Financing, the Company's exploration plans and programs, including planned drilling at the Para project, the timing and results of exploration activities, the potential for discovery, and the Company's strategy to advance its projects and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "should," "would," "will," "potential," "scheduled," or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, among others, the availability of financing, the receipt of required permits and approvals (including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Financing), the ability to execute exploration programs as planned, and the continuation of favorable market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development activities, uncertainty of exploration results, permitting and regulatory risks, availability of capital, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions and other risks of the mining industry, as well as those described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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