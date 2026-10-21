Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects is Key Figure in Academy Gala Week 2026

The Dolphin agency once again collaborated with the Academy Museum on the star-studded celebration and fundraiser while also partnering on several ancillary events creating one of Hollywood's most talked about weeks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Special Projects, subsidiary of Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), amplified one of the season's most buzzed-about celebrity weeks centered around the Academy Gala.

On October 15th and 16th, respectively, Special Projects and W Magazine gathered the full spectrum of celebrities in celebration of the launch of WYouth, in partnership with FENDI and co-hosted by Hailey Bieber, and feted Academy Museum Gala 2026 Vanguard recipient, Colman Domingo at a dinner co-hosted by Boucheron.

The W Youth party brought together Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX, Odessa A'zion, Paris Hilton, Paloma Elsesser, Clairo, Romy Mars and more for a celebration DJ'd by A.G. Cook at the infamous Saddle Ranch on Sunset Boulevard.

The next evening on Academy Museum Gala eve, the stars shined brightly for Colman Domingo at a dinner in his honor. Colman was joined by Inde Navarrette, John Waters, Odessa A'zion, Taraji P. Henson, Tyriq Withers, Michael Johnston and Laura Harrier, to name a few.

As part of the lead-up to the Gala, Special Projects and Cartier brought the Cartier Cinema Club to life in Santa Monica. Taking place the afternoon of October 16, they were joined by co-host Jacob Elordi for a special screening of the Cassavetes Classic, Opening Night. Prior to the screening, Elordi and director Sean Baker, were joined by Kim Morgan for a panel discussion introducing the film.

The main event, The Academy Museum Gala, took place on Saturday, October 17, in honor of this year's award winners: John Carpenter presented the Luminary Award by Robert Rodriquez; Charlize Theron presented the Icon Award by Sigourney Weaver; Colman Domingo presented the Vanguard Award by Tom Ford. And, to top off the evening, Conan O'Brien introduced the Gala's performer, Taylor Swift.

Giorgio Armani capped off the evening with an after-party at the Chateau Marmont where the honorees and guests including: Belmont Camelli, Adrien Brody, Connor Storrie, Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Chase Infiniti, Hunter Schaefer and many, many more partied until late..

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dolphinentertainmentco

About Special Projects

Founded in 2016 by Andrea Oliveri and Nicole Vecchiarelli, Special Projects is the leading talent booking, creative content, and special event agency. By uniting brands and public figures, our team creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the cultural zeitgeist. Our extensive expertise as talent strategists, content creators, cultural forecasters, and event producers has earned us unparalleled trust across the entertainment, media, and fashion industries. Special Projects operates offices in New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com.

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

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SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-special-projects-is-key-figure-in-academy-gala-week-2026-1239307