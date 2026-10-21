

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of New Braunfels, Texas-based Mund Group, Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Mund Group is an employee benefits agency that provides benefits consulting and health and welfare program solutions to businesses in Texas.



'The Mund Group has a long-standing reputation in their community and will expand our employee benefits capabilities in Texas,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down 0.02 percent to $259.22.



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