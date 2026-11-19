

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) acquired AgriServ, Inc., a company based in Panora, Iowa. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



AgriServ provides crop insurance services to farmers and agribusinesses across Iowa. Its team, including Jerod George, Cory Meinecke and Lucas Wendl, will join Gallagher's US agricultural insurance operations and report to Bumpy Triche.



Gallagher said the acquisition will strengthen its crop insurance business and expand its agricultural brokerage capabilities.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 1.17 percent down at $278.84.



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