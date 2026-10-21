

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) plans to eliminate about 1,100 jobs, or 9% of its workforce, as the online marketplace reorganizes its operations and redirects investment toward faster-growing businesses, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo from CEO Jamie Iannone.



Employees affected by the cuts are expected to be notified in the coming days.



The move follows eBay's decision to cut around 800 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, in February as part of an earlier restructuring effort. The company had 12,300 employees at the end of last year.



In pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, eBay shares were down 0.28% after closing at $121.19 on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News