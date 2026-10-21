Leidos Holdings, Inc.: U.S. Cyber Command selects Leidos for full-spectrum cyber operations

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) will support U.S. Cyber Command in planning and conducting full-spectrum military cyber operations under a new $160 million award, helping the command respond to evolving cyber threats and coordinate operations across the Department of War.

The five-year award includes integration and coordination of offensive and defensive cyber operations, including operational support to secure, operate and defend the Department of War Information Network in cyberspace.

"Cyberspace operations demand speed, deep technical expertise and an understanding of how adversaries operate," said Jason O'Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence. "Our team, comprised of the full-suite of Leidos cyber including the recently acquired Kudu Dynamics, will bring those capabilities together to support U.S. Cyber Command's mission. We're focused on ensuring our nation's cyber forces are prepared to operate in an increasingly contested environment."

Leidos will provide cyber defense, operational planning, emerging threat analysis and support for developing tactics, techniques and procedures. The work will help U.S. Cyber Command coordinate and synchronize full-spectrum cyber operations across mission partners.

The award advances Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy, with cyber as a key growth driver and an increasingly critical component of how the U.S. military competes and conducts modern warfare across domains.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with more than 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.