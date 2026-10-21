Chery Group: FREELANDER 8 Brings Smart Confidence to International Markets with AI Voice Assistant and SIVP

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has set out the Smart Confidence technology of FREELANDER 8 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, led by its newly announced AI Voice Assistant, alongside SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking). The AI Voice Assistant was announced at FREELANDER Nightfall in Wuhu on 19 October, while SIVP is introduced to international guests in a dedicated session during the test drive programme on 21 October.





The FREELANDER Nightfall venue at the Hengli Hotel in Wuhu

AI Voice Assistant

Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, announced the AI Voice Assistant on stage at FREELANDER Nightfall. Powered by a large language model and tailored for FREELANDER, it is designed to bring more natural conversations and a deeper understanding of the vehicle.

"Tonight, I'm pleased to announce our AI Voice Assistant, powered by a large language model and tailored for FREELANDER. It brings more natural conversations and a deeper understanding of your car," said Ms Mao.

The AI Voice Assistant builds on the intelligent cockpit of FREELANDER 8. The Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip comes standard across all trims. Built on an advanced 5 nm process, it delivers 23 TOPS of AI computing power and is capable of powering up to eight displays at the same time. The next-generation HMI uses immersive 3D visuals and four themes, while physical buttons remain for frequently used functions.





Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, announces the AI Voice Assistant at FREELANDER Nightfall

Surround View Gallery

At the centre of the cabin is the Surround View Gallery. Its 46.3-inch Mini LED Farside Integrated Display offers 8K resolution, spans approximately 1.2 metres across the dashboard and brings together seven core modules, including driving information, navigation and all-terrain status. It is complemented by a 15.6-inch LCD Centre Display, with an optional 17.3-inch Ceiling-Mounted Entertainment Display for rear passengers.

SIVP and L2+ Driver Assistance

SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) will be available in selected markets. In supported parking scenarios, it enables users to manage parking and vehicle-summon functions through a smartphone app, so the car can be parked and called back when the driver is ready to leave. Its operation is subject to the system's operating conditions and the driver's responsibilities.

L2+ advanced driver assistance comes as standard on FREELANDER 8, with more than 30 functions. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centring Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and Around View Monitoring with Transparent Chassis, together with automatic and remote parking. These functions support the driver; they do not make the vehicle fully autonomous.

Intelligence at the Summit

Intelligent technology also set the tone at FREELANDER Nightfall, where guests were welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. Together with the test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8, the programme shows how FREELANDER 8 brings together premium heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan "Beyond the Legend" and its vision of building on its heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/349aac08-8ab3-4fef-8f16-d3f89e424066

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78b7da0a-88ea-4aa3-8db6-55ac117a6c1f