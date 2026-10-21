Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Sees Exciting New Horizons Following Strategic Meeting With Leading U.S. Fast-Charging Infrastructure Developer

Florida discussions explore ELEKTROS-branded charging locations nationwide and potential direct refinery connections for Sierra Leone lithium

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") announced that its management held an exceptionally encouraging meeting on October 20, 2026, at the Florida headquarters of a prominent U.S. electric-vehicle charging infrastructure company. The discussions opened the door to exploring two complementary opportunities: the potential rollout of ELEKTROS-branded high-speed EV charging locations and possible industry introductions that could support its Sierra Leone lithium initiative.

ELEKTROS management understands the company it met with to be the third-largest provider in its segment of U.S. EV charging infrastructure. That ranking has not been independently verified for this release. The company's identity is not being disclosed at this stage, and no formal relationship has been announced.

A Potential Platform for ELEKTROS-Branded Fast Charging

The meeting focused on ways the companies' capabilities might complement one another. ELEKTROS sees an opportunity to explore the development of high-speed charging sites carrying the ELEKTROS name in strategically selected U.S. locations, potentially drawing on the infrastructure company's installation experience, industry network and knowledge of large-scale charging projects.

Management described the exchange as highly constructive and sees promising strategic alignment. The parties have not finalized locations, project budgets, deployment schedules, financing commitments or commercial terms. Any future initiative would depend on additional discussions, diligence and definitive agreements.

Exploring a More Direct Path from Sierra Leone to a U.S. Refinery

A second promising topic was the possibility of leveraging the infrastructure company's industry contacts to explore introductions to an established U.S. lithium refinery. Such an introduction could help ELEKTROS assess whether lithium-bearing material from its Sierra Leone project might be transported directly to a qualified processing facility rather than first passing through an interim U.S. storage location.

Management believes a direct-to-refinery model, if achievable, could simplify logistics, limit unnecessary handling and reduce storage-related complexity. Direct shipment would not eliminate customs, import, environmental, transportation, hazardous-material or other applicable legal requirements; the proper classification and handling of any material would need to be determined by qualified parties. No refinery acceptance, shipping arrangement or regulatory approval has been secured or announced.

Focused on Progress and Shareholder Communication

For ELEKTROS, the meeting represented an encouraging step in developing relationships that may support its broader vision across critical minerals and electric mobility. Management remains committed to following up diligently on the ideas discussed and keeping shareholders informed as meaningful milestones occur.

The discussions remain preliminary. There is currently no signed partnership, joint venture, charging infrastructure contract, refinery agreement or commitment to transact. ELEKTROS cannot assure that any contemplated opportunity will advance to a commercial project.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium in Sierra Leone, Africa, and electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company is evaluating commercial pathways for its U.S.-patented Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, as well as potential charging infrastructure projects and strategic industry relationships.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding possible collaborations, charging site development, prospective refinery introductions, lithium transport and processing, and future commercialization. These statements are based on present expectations and are subject to significant risks, including funding needs, due diligence, counterparties' decisions, mineral testing and availability, licenses and permits, import and transport rules, material classification, commercial negotiations and market conditions. Actual developments may differ materially. A positive meeting does not constitute a binding agreement or a guarantee of results. ELEKTROS undertakes no duty to update these statements except as required by law.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | OTC PINK:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-sees-exciting-new-horizons-following-strategic-meeting-with-leading-u.s.-fast-c-1239199