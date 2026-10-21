Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (OTCQB: EKWIF) ("Everkind" or the "Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC, a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. DTC eligibility allows the Company's shares to be transferred electronically between brokerage accounts by book entry, without physical share certificates. The Company expects this to simplify the purchase, holding and transfer of its shares for U.S. investors and broker-dealers.

Together, the OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility are expected to improve liquidity and visibility among US investors as the Company broadens its shareholder base. No action is required by existing shareholders. DTC eligibility does not involve the issuance of any securities and does not change the Company's capital structure or its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"DTC eligibility makes Everkind's shares simpler to hold and trade for investors in the United States," said Harrison Newlands, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Everkind. "It is a practical step in broadening access to the Company as we continue to grow."

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user, grounded in evidence-based practices and built for daily habit formation. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility, the expected effect of DTC eligibility on the clearing, settlement, and trading of the Company's common shares in the United States, and the broadening of U.S. investor access. These statements assume that DTC clearance and settlement services function as anticipated without disruption, that U.S. broker-dealer and investor engagement develops as expected, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320154