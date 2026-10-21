

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), announced that it will present eight scientific posters featuring new and long-term clinical evidence across its aesthetics portfolio at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) Dubai, taking place October 21-23, 2026.



The company said the latest findings support its multimodal treatment approach, including HArmonyCa, JUVÉDERM, SKINVIVE and BOTOX Cosmetic.



In a subgroup analysis of patients using GLP-1 weight-loss medications, all eight participants treated with HArmonyCa showed visible midface improvement at three months. HArmonyCa combines hyaluronic acid for an immediate lifting effect with calcium hydroxyapatite for longer-term biostimulation.



Additional data include patient-reported improvements in neck appearance following SKINVIVE treatment and findings on satisfaction with long-term BOTOX Cosmetic use among patients in Middle Eastern sites.



The company will also host scientific symposia and educational sessions highlighting its AA Signature personalized, multimodal approach to aesthetic treatment planning, including the recent introduction of HArmonyCa in the United Arab Emirates.



Currently, ABBV is trading at $285.76, down 1.15%.



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