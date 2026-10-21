Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2026
RIGHTMOVE PLC
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares
RIGHTMOVE PLC ("RIGHTMOVE PLC" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.
Date of Purchase
Venue
Weighted average price paid
Number of Ordinary Shares
Lowest price paid
Highest price
19-10-2026
XLON
539.88
251,091
535.00
540.80
20-10-2026
XLON
532.99
219,701
529.40
538.40
The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 734,020,571 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each; of which 10,400,969 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 723,619,602.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:
RMV SBB-2d-20261020.pdf
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk