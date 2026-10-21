Allego Named a Leader in Revenue Enablement Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Allego received the highest score in the Strategy category, including the highest possible scores in the Vision, Innovation, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency criteria

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement, today announced its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q4 2026, receiving the highest score in the Strategy category.

Forrester, a leading global research and continuous guidance firm, evaluated nine vendors across 30 criteria. In addition to the highest score in the Strategy category, Allego received the highest possible scores in 6 of 8 criteria in the Strategy category: Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Adoption, Pricing Flexibility and Transparency, and Supporting Services and Offerings.

"Included services and AI pricing without token charges prove Allego's focus on operational value rather than consumption economics," Forrester states in its report.

In the Current Offering category, Allego received the highest possible scores in 10 of 22 criteria, including Guided Selling, Seller Efficiency, Platform Analysis and ROI, Implementation, and Customer Care. Forrester's report states, "Allego excels at placing contextual guidance where customer-facing team members work, including directly beside CRM opportunities and within email, minimizing application switching."

"We believe our recognition as a Leader reflects something we've always prioritized: building technology our customers love and relationships they can count on," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "The Seismic-Highspot acquisition is bringing more companies to our door as they explore their options and discover what makes Allego different. We're giving them a compelling alternative: one platform, practical AI, and a team that's invested in helping them succeed."

A Unified Approach to Revenue Enablement

Allego's approach to revenue enablement is built on three core advantages designed to help organizations improve seller performance, simplify technology, and maximize the value of their investment.

Platform Advantage: Practical AI Amplifier. Allego brings content management, learning, coaching, and digital selling together in one platform. AI is embedded into the workflows sellers already use, helping them find information, build skills, and engage buyers more effectively without adding unnecessary complexity.

Allego brings content management, learning, coaching, and digital selling together in one platform. AI is embedded into the workflows sellers already use, helping them find information, build skills, and engage buyers more effectively without adding unnecessary complexity. Pricing Advantage: Switch & Save. Allego offers a straightforward pricing model that includes AI capabilities and customer support in the seat price, without additional token fees. Customers switching to Allego save an average of 40%, helping organizations reduce costs while gaining a comprehensive revenue enablement solution.

Allego offers a straightforward pricing model that includes AI capabilities and customer support in the seat price, without additional token fees. Customers switching to Allego save an average of 40%, helping organizations reduce costs while gaining a comprehensive revenue enablement solution. Partnership Advantage: Customer Love. Allego takes a customer-first approach with one platform, one roadmap, and one support team. Its organically developed technology and commitment to customer success help organizations adapt as their needs evolve.

To learn more about how Forrester evaluated revenue enablement platforms, access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q4 2026 at allego.com.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading revenue enablement platform that sales, marketing, and enablement teams love, trust, and recommend. Across the customer lifecycle, Allego helps teams close deals, hit revenue goals, and stay aligned through change by making the next best action clear.

Allego brings learning, content, coaching, digital selling, and secure, practical AI directly into everyday workflows, helping teams act consistently and deliver results in complex selling environments. Customers report measurable impact, including up to 50% shorter sales cycles, 45% higher win rates, and significant reductions in software spend.

Allego is a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms and ranks number one on G2 for Ease of Use and Customer Satisfaction. Ninety percent of customers recommend Allego on Gartner Peer Insights, backed by a world-class NPS score and exceptional customer loyalty. An award-winning customer success team reinforces that loyalty through long-term partnership and accountability. Learn more at www.allego.com.

Media Contacts:

Allego

Michelle Davidson

mdavidson@allego.com

"Allego" is a trademark of Allego, Inc.

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