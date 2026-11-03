Allego Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms

Recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year, Allego is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, Inc., the leader in AI-powered revenue enablement, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms for the second consecutive year, and positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision.1

Allego believes its continued recognition as a Leader reflects its commitment to helping revenue teams work more effectively through one platform. By bringing together content, learning, coaching, and digital selling, Allego helps organizations simplify their technology environments while giving sellers the resources they need to succeed.

Allego also believes the same strengths are reflected in the accompanying 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Revenue Enablement Platforms Report. Allego ranked #1 in the Onboarding & Continuous Learning Use Case (4.13/5) for the second consecutive year, #2 in the Direct B2B Selling Use Case (4.03/5), and #3 in the Buyer Engagement Use Case (3.81/5).

"Our goal has always been to help people be more successful at work. We've built Allego around that principle, bringing together the tools that revenue teams need and making advanced technology, including AI, practical and easy to use. We believe our position as furthest for Completeness of Vision reflects our approach to innovation and our commitment to delivering real value to customers," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego.

A Unified Approach to Revenue Enablement

Allego's approach to revenue enablement is built on three core advantages designed to help organizations improve seller performance, simplify technology, and maximize the value of their investment.

Platform Advantage: Practical AI Amplifier. Allego brings content management, learning, coaching, and digital selling together in one platform. AI is embedded into the workflows sellers already use, helping them find information, build skills, and engage buyers more effectively without adding unnecessary complexity.

Allego brings content management, learning, coaching, and digital selling together in one platform. AI is embedded into the workflows sellers already use, helping them find information, build skills, and engage buyers more effectively without adding unnecessary complexity. Pricing Advantage: Switch & Save. Allego offers a straightforward pricing model that includes AI capabilities and customer support in the subscription price, without additional token fees. Customers switching to Allego report 40% savings, helping organizations reduce costs while gaining a comprehensive revenue enablement solution.

Allego offers a straightforward pricing model that includes AI capabilities and customer support in the subscription price, without additional token fees. Customers switching to Allego report 40% savings, helping organizations reduce costs while gaining a comprehensive revenue enablement solution. Partnership Advantage: Customer Love. Allego takes a customer-first approach with one platform, one roadmap, and one support team. Its organically developed technology and commitment to customer success help organizations adapt as their needs evolve.

"Allego has helped us bring our teams together around a more unified approach to sales enablement. For us, the value of Allego is creating greater consistency and connection across our organization. It has strengthened the way marketing and training work together and made it easier to deliver timely, relevant information to our sales teams," said Gina Kamler, Senior Manager, Commercial Communications and PR at Smith+Nephew.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement to learn more about Allego's strengths.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms, Doug Bushée, Melissa Hilbert, Bill Yetman, 29 October 2026

Gartner, 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Revenue Enablement Platforms, Doug Bushée, Melissa Hilbert, Bill Yetman, 29 October 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading revenue enablement platform that sales, marketing, and enablement teams love, trust, and recommend. Across the customer lifecycle, Allego helps teams close deals, hit revenue goals, and stay aligned through change by making the next best action clear.

Allego brings learning, content, coaching, digital selling, and secure, practical AI directly into everyday workflows, helping teams act consistently and deliver results in complex selling environments. Customers report measurable impact, including up to 50% shorter sales cycles, 45% higher win rates, and significant reductions in software spend.

Allego ranks number one on G2 for Ease of Use and Customer Satisfaction. Ninety percent of customers recommend Allego on Gartner Peer Insights, backed by a world-class NPS score and exceptional customer loyalty. An award-winning customer success team reinforces that loyalty through long-term partnership and accountability. Learn more at www.allego.com.

Media Contacts:

Allego

Michelle Davidson

mdavidson@allego.com

"Allego" is a trademark of Allego, Inc.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms, Doug Bushée, Melissa Hilbert, Bill Yetman, 29 October 2026

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