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IV

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 16:59
14,355 Euro
+0,17 % +0,025
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,23014,38018:34
14,26514,34518:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 18:10 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Iveco Group N.V. appoints its new Chief Financial Officer

Turin, 21st October 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that Damiano Cretarola will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 2nd November 2026. He succeeds Anna Tanganelli, who has served as CFO since December 2023. Mr Cretarola will join the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and report directly to Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group.

Damiano Cretarola has been with Iveco Group since its inception in 2022 and has consistently held senior roles, most recently as Senior Vice President, Planning & Controlling. His career within the Group's businesses began in 2004 and he has since held several senior finance roles, including regional and business Chief Financial Officer positions at CNH Global and CNH Industrial.

Within the Group he has gained extensive experience in the capital goods, commercial vehicles and automotive industries and a profound understanding of the Group's operations. He brings broad expertise in financial planning and analysis, business controlling, accounting, risk management, international strategy, financial reporting and business transformation.

Before joining the Group, Mr Cretarola spent ten years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Switzerland, holding managerial positions of increasing responsibilities in Audit and Consulting.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, commented: "I am truly pleased to welcome Damiano to the role of CFO. This reflects not only the pivotal contribution he has made in leading our finance organisation through periods of significant change, but also his deep understanding of Iveco Group's business, financial dynamics and strategic priorities. I look forward with great confidence to continuing to work alongside him as a valued member of our Senior Leadership Team."

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group's financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20261021_IVG_PR_Iveco_Group_Appoints_New_Chief_Financial_Officer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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