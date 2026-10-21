

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that regular tea drinkers had an 11% lower risk of vascular diseases than people who did not drink tea.



The study included more than 480,000 adults in China who were followed for an average of 9.05 years. During this period, 14,863 people developed conditions such as heart disease, diseases affecting blood vessels in the brain, pulmonary heart disease, and peripheral artery disease. The lowest risk was observed among people who drank around 6-8 cups of tea daily.



The findings also showed that black tea had a more consistent link to a lower risk of vascular diseases than green tea. Drinking moderately strong tea was associated with the lowest risk, while drinking extremely hot tea was linked to a higher risk of these diseases.



'Joint analyses showed that tea consumption, smoking status and physical activity were collectively associated with vascular risk, with the favorable combination of habitual tea consumption, noncurrent smoking and high physical activity associated with the lowest risk,' the authors noted.



However, these findings show an association and do not prove that tea directly prevents vascular diseases.



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