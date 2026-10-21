

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After struggling a bit for support early on in the session, Swiss stocks edged higher and eventually ended on a firm note on Wednesday as investors kept their focus firmly on earnings.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 74.02 points or 0.51% at 14,552.39, the day's high.



Straumann Holding moved up more than 2%. Sandoz Group, Logitech International and SGS gained 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.



Helvetia Baloise Holding, ABB, UBS Group and Swiss Life Holding advanced 1%-1.3%. VAT Group climbed nearly 1%.



Sika moved higher after announcing that it has agreed to acquire Japan-based chemical company, Resonac Corporation's adhesive business. The financial details of the acquisition have not been divulged.



Zurich Insurance, Sika, Roche, Julius Baer and Nestle closed modestly higher.



Lindt & Spruengli shed about 1.1%. Sonova drifted down 0.65%. Galderma Group, Richemont and Lonza edged modestly lower.



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