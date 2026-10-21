

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FDJ UNITED (FDJU.PA) on Wednesday, reported a decline in revenue for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, reflecting lower gaming activity, reduced traffic at points of sale amid challenging economic conditions and higher gaming taxes.



For the third quarter, revenue fell 8.1 percent to EUR 794 million from EUR 864 million a year earlier, while gross gaming revenue declined 6.1 percent to EUR 1.950 billion. Net gaming revenue decreased 7.4 percent to EUR 758 million. For the first nine months, revenue declined 5.6 percent to EUR 2.576 billion, while GGR fell 2.8 percent to EUR 6.264 billion.



FDJ UNITED has revised its 2026 targets and now expects a low-single-digit decline in GGR and a mid-single-digit decline in revenue, while maintaining a recurring EBITDA margin of around 23 percent.



FDJU.PA closed Wednesday's trading at EUR 21.01 down EUR 0.31 or 1.45 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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