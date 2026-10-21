

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covivio SA (COV.PA) on Wednesday, reported higher like-for-like revenue for the first nine months of 2026, supported by strong leasing activity and solid performance across its office, residential and hotel businesses.



Group share revenue was EUR 530.7 million, broadly stable at current scope and down 0.4 percent from a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 2.7 percent, accelerating from 2.2 percent in the first half of 2026.



Office revenue increased 2.5 percent like-for-like, while German residential revenue rose 3.4 percent and hotel revenue grew 2.0 percent. Group occupancy remained high at 96.4 percent, with German residential occupancy at 98.4 percent.



Covivio also reported 149,400 square metres of office space let or renewed during the first nine months. The company confirmed its 2026 guidance for around 4 percent growth in recurring net result, or adjusted EPRA Earnings, per share.



COV.PA closed Wednesday's trading at EUR 43.66 up EUR 0.58 or 1.35 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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