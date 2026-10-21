

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $9.860 billion, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $2.709 billion, or $1.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1% to $64.601 billion from $51.242 billion last year.



Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $9.860 Bln. vs. $2.709 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.83 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $64.601 Bln vs. $51.242 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 73 B To $ 76 B



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