

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $361.107 million, or $4.62 per share. This compares with $387.843 million, or $4.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $1.595 billion from $1.512 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $361.107 Mln. vs. $387.843 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.62 vs. $4.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.595 Bln vs. $1.512 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.35 To $ 15.65



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