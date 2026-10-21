

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.190 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $1.744 billion, or $1.84 per share, last year.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.812 billion or $2.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $17.103 billion from $16.331 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.190 Bln. vs. $1.744 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $17.103 Bln vs. $16.331 Bln last year.



NON-GAAP values are continuing operations



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