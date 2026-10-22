

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic is struggling to secure sufficient cloud computing capacity from major providers, including AWS, Google and Microsoft, as the companies increasingly view the Claude developer as a competitor, according to reports citing a leaked S-1 filing.



The filing indicates that Anthropic could spend more than $750 billion on cloud contracts, including agreements still under negotiation. Despite those commitments, the artificial intelligence company is also leasing its own data centers and working with third-party operators to meet rapidly expanding computing requirements.



Anthropic reported a net loss of $80.7 billion on revenue of $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, with two customers accounting for roughly one-fifth of sales. The company subsequently reported third-quarter revenue of $16.8 billion, representing a 45 percent sequential increase.



Anthropic is reportedly preparing to publicly file its S-1 investor prospectus as soon as Friday and is targeting an initial public offering in November.



The potential listing could become one of the largest IPOs in history and provide a significant test of investor appetite for artificial intelligence companies amid concerns over the industry's massive spending requirements.



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