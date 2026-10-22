QIAGEN and EQT Private Equity announce agreement on a recommended voluntary all-cash public takeover offer

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STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With this investment, EQT XI (target fund size of EUR 23 billion and hard cap of EUR 24 billion) will be 10-15 percent invested based on its target fund size.

EQT XI has been activated and started charging management fees. EQT X is currently 85-90 percent invested and continues to be in its commitment period but management fees will, following activation of EQT XI, be based on net invested capital.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/qiagen-and-eqt-private-equity-announce-agreement-on-a-recommended-voluntary-all-cash-public-takeover,c4413519

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4413519/4331762.pdf Press Release_EQT Private Equity and Qiagen announce partnership and recommended voluntary public takeover offer_211026 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/qiagen,c3574835 Qiagen

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