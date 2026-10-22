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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 18:31
26,460 Euro
-1,19 % -0,320
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,39026,61021.10.
26,43026,48021.10.
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 00:48 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QIAGEN and EQT Private Equity announce agreement on a recommended voluntary all-cash public takeover offer

QIAGEN and EQT Private Equity announce agreement on a recommended voluntary all-cash public takeover offer

Click here for more information.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With this investment, EQT XI (target fund size of EUR 23 billion and hard cap of EUR 24 billion) will be 10-15 percent invested based on its target fund size.

EQT XI has been activated and started charging management fees. EQT X is currently 85-90 percent invested and continues to be in its commitment period but management fees will, following activation of EQT XI, be based on net invested capital.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/qiagen-and-eqt-private-equity-announce-agreement-on-a-recommended-voluntary-all-cash-public-takeover,c4413519

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4413519/4331762.pdf

Press Release_EQT Private Equity and Qiagen announce partnership and recommended voluntary public takeover offer_211026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/qiagen,c3574835

Qiagen

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qiagen-and-eqt-private-equity-announce-agreement-on-a-recommended-voluntary-all-cash-public-takeover-offer-302916100.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.