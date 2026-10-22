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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 06:06 Uhr
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DayOne Data Centers Limited: DayOne Supports NVIDIA DSX POD Reference Design, Advancing Standardized Infrastructure for AI

DayOne Supports NVIDIA DSX POD Reference Design, Advancing Standardized Infrastructure for AI

DayOne's modular platforms enable AI-ready data center capacity to be deployed faster and more consistently at global scale

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, today announced that its proprietary integrated delivery model will support the NVIDIA DSX POD reference design. This builds on DayOne's strategy of accelerating data center deployment through standardized design, integrated delivery, and modular infrastructure solutions that can be replicated consistently across markets.

As demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow and deployments become larger and more complex, execution is the critical differentiator. Customers are seeking partners that can deploy the power, cooling, and space required at speed, while maintaining consistent technical standards.

DayOne employs a standardized approach to data center development, including the modular prefabrication of power, cooling, and base build systems. By bringing certain mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure work into controlled factory environments, the approach shortens development timelines and enables consistent large-scale execution.

As a result, DayOne can deliver data center projects in eight to twelve months in Southeast Asia, significantly accelerating the deployment of digital infrastructure capacity for customers.

"At DayOne, we believe that prefabrication and modularization are key to delivering infrastructure at the pace required by the AI era," said Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of DayOne. "Our teams have spent years developing integrated platforms, products, and modules that enable us to deliver large-scale campuses at speed and scale, with the consistency and quality our customers trust. Supporting the new NVIDIA DSX POD reference design is a natural extension of that work."

"Meeting growing demand for accelerated computing requires integrated infrastructure solutions, and the NVIDIA DSX POD reference design helps align compute, power, and cooling for faster deployment," said Charlie Boyle, Vice President of DGX Systems at NVIDIA. "DayOne's support for this reference design, combined with its modular infrastructure and integrated delivery capabilities, can help customers bring capacity online sooner and shorten the time to first token."

As AI infrastructure deployments grow in scale and complexity, greater levels of integration across power, cooling, networking, and compute environments are becoming increasingly important. DayOne believes modular infrastructure will play a critical role in accelerating the delivery of next-generation data center capacity.

- ends -

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across ten markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and businesses, DayOne engineers, builds, and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale, and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has operations in Singapore, Johor and Greater Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Tokyo and Kyushu in Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland, and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dayone-supports-nvidia-dsx-pod-reference-design-advancing-standardized-infrastructure-for-ai-302916345.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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