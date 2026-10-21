Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SX

WKN: A3ELRR | ISIN: US8299331004 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 13:39
24,100 Euro
+0,42 % +0,100
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,80024,00007:59
23,80024,00007:42
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.: SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on November 23, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2026.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a complete ecosystem of advertising solutions through SiriusXM Media and AdsWizz. SiriusXM offers live, on-demand, and human-curated programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches approximately 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms. With deep automotive manufacturer relationships and unique spectrum assets, SiriusXM is built to reach listeners wherever they are. The company connects fans to the voices, creators, and moments they love - creating communities where listeners engage, participate, and belong. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Investor contact:
Jennifer DiGrazia
1 (818) 384-4543
[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.