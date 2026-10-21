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WKN: 923506 | ISIN: US3189101062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.10.26 | 21:59
60,98 US-Dollar
-0,10 % -0,06
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
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First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Data

(Dollars in 000s, except per share data)

Q3-2026


Q2-2026


Q3-2025

Summary Income Statement

Total interest income

$ 153,979


$ 148,315


$ 144,233

Total interest expense

39,182


37,049


41,711

Net interest income

114,797


111,266


102,522

Provision for credit losses

1,300


1,169


3,442

Noninterest income

15,117


16,034


(12,952)

Noninterest expenses

63,991


62,761


60,171

Income tax expense

13,347


12,851


5,594

Net income

$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 20,363







Key Metrics

Diluted EPS

$ 1.24


$ 1.22


$ 0.49

Adjusted diluted EPS (1)

1.24


1.22


1.01

Book value per share

41.38


41.49


38.67

Tangible book value per share

29.77


29.84


26.98

ROA

1.55 %


1.56 %


0.64 %

Adjusted ROA (1)

1.56 %


1.56 %


1.31 %

ROCE

11.71 %


11.89 %


5.14 %

Adjusted ROCE (1)

11.79 %


11.89 %


10.55 %

ROTCE

16.48 %


16.88 %


7.83 %

Adjusted ROTCE (1)

16.59 %


16.88 %


15.66 %

NIM

3.75 %


3.71 %


3.46 %

NIM- T/E

3.76 %


3.73 %


3.47 %

Efficiency ratio

49.09 %


49.12 %


66.92 %

Quarterly NCO ratio

0.09 %


0.04 %


0.14 %

ACL ratio

1.36 %


1.39 %


1.44 %







Capital Ratios (2)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.73 %


9.83 %


9.12 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.26 %


14.09 %


14.35 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.22 %


16.06 %


16.58 %



(1)

Q3-2026 adjusted to exclude impact of merger expenses of $0.5 million (after tax $0.3 million). Q3-2025 adjusted to exclude impact of securities loss of $27.9 million (after tax $21.4 million) See Appendices D, E, F, G and I.

(2)

September 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • D-EPS was $1.24 per share for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.22 for the linked quarter and $0.49 for the like quarter.
  • The net interest margin was 3.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an expansion of 0.04% from the linked quarter and 0.29% from the like quarter.
  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 49.09%, compared to 49.12% for the linked quarter and 66.92% for the like quarter.
  • Total assets were $13.2 billion at September 30, 2026.
  • Total loans were $9.1 billion at September 30, 2026, representing an increase of $116.2 million, or 5.1% annualized.
  • Total loan yield was 5.75%, up 8 basis points from the linked quarter and 6 basis points from the like quarter.
  • The yield on securities increased 5 basis points to 2.76% from 2.71% for the linked quarter.
  • Total cost of funds increased 5 basis points to 1.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from 1.34% for the linked quarter and decreased 12 basis points from the like quarter.
  • Average deposits were $11.1 billion, an increase of $103.8 million for the linked quarter and $263.8 million from the like quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.35%, an increase of 4 basis points for the linked quarter and a decrease of 11 basis points from the like quarter.
  • Noninterest expenses of $64.0 million represented a $1.2 million increase from the linked quarter and a $3.8 million increase from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.0 million increase in Total personnel expense and a $0.5 million increase in Merger and acquisition expenses.
  • Noninterest-bearing checking accounts were $3.6 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2026.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 81.8% as of September 30, 2026.
  • The total risk-based capital ratio was 16.22% as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 0.16% from the linked quarter and a contraction of 0.36% from the like quarter.
  • Related to the pending acquisition of Carolina Bank, scheduled to close in early 2027, merger expenses of $0.5 million were recognized during the quarter.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited third quarter earnings today. The Company reported net income of $51.3 million, or $1.24 diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS"), for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $50.5 million, or $1.22 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("linked quarter") and $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2025 ("like quarter"). Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in the third quarter of 2025, adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $1.01 adjusted D-EPS, for the like quarter.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the third quarter of 2026. The Company recorded net interest income of $114.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $111.3 million for the linked quarter and $102.5 million for the like quarter. NIM for the third quarter of 2026 expanded to 3.75% from 3.71% for the linked quarter and 3.46% for the like quarter.

Noninterest expenses were $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, up from $62.8 million for the linked quarter, and $60.2 million for the like quarter. Merger and acquisition expenses of $0.5 million were recognized during the third quarter of 2026 related to the pending Carolina Bank acquisition. The efficiency ratio was 49.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 49.12% for the linked quarter and 66.92% for the like quarter.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "First Bancorp delivered another strong quarter, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management, strong credit quality, loan growth and continued operating efficiency. Our performance through the first nine months of 2026 demonstrates the strength of our franchise, while liquidity and capital remain solid. We are pleased with our year-to-date results and remain confident in our ability to finish the year on a strong note. We also look forward to welcoming the Carolina Bank team and the enhancements to our South Carolina franchise."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $114.8 million, an increase of 3.2% from the linked quarter of $111.3 million and an increase of 12.0% from the like quarter of $102.5 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters resulted from additional loan volume and increasing loan yield through originations as well as one additional earning day compared to the linked quarter. For the linked quarter, the cost of deposits increased 0.04% partially a result of the rate increase during the quarter by the Federal Reserve.

The Company's NIM for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.75%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and 29 basis points from the like quarter.

The linked quarter expansion of NIM was driven by a $152.6 million increase in average loans along with an 8 basis points expansion in loan yield. Additionally, taxable securities contributed an additional $1.0 million from increased balances and higher yields. Offsetting these increases, the cost of interest bearing deposits increased 7 basis points on growth of $83.5 million in average balances. Driving these increases, the average balance of money market deposits increased $135.2 million while the cost of those deposits increased 7 basis points.

The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by growth of $751.5 million in average loans, coupled with a 6 basis point yield increase as well as the cost of interest bearing deposits decreasing 17 basis points. The Company shifted its mix of interest-earning assets to higher yielding assets from the like quarter, with loans increasing from 70.4% of average interest-earning assets to 74.3% in the current quarter, while securities contracted from 24.8% of average interest-earning assets to 22.5% and short-term investments contracted from 4.8% of average interest-earning assets to 3.1%.



For the Three Months Ended

YIELD INFORMATION


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025








Yield on loans


5.75 %


5.67 %


5.69 %

Yield on securities


2.76 %


2.71 %


2.55 %

Yield on other earning assets


4.08 %


3.99 %


4.64 %

Yield on all interest-earning assets


5.02 %


4.95 %


4.86 %








Cost of interest-bearing deposits


2.01 %


1.94 %


2.18 %

Cost of borrowings


6.71 %


6.64 %


7.20 %

Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities


2.06 %


1.99 %


2.24 %

Total cost of funds


1.39 %


1.34 %


1.51 %

Cost of total deposits


1.35 %


1.31 %


1.46 %








Net interest margin (1)


3.75 %


3.71 %


3.46 %

Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)


3.76 %


3.73 %


3.47 %

Average prime rate


6.79 %


6.75 %


7.46 %



(1)

Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2)

Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix J regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $1.3 million, $1.2 million and $3.4 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the third quarter of 2026 was driven by net charge-offs of $2.1 million, partially offset by improved economic factors and the reversal of the remaining incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene. The Allowance for Credit Losses decreased $0.7 million to $124.2 million, or 1.36% of loans. Additionally, the $124 thousand reversal of provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was primarily the result of lower reserve rates.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.09% for the third quarter of 2026. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $45.0 million at September 30, 2026, or 0.34% of total assets, consistent with June 30, 2026 and up slightly from 0.31% at September 30, 2025.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025








Nonperforming assets







Nonaccrual loans


$ 44,166


$ 44,283


$ 37,289

Accruing loans> 90 days past due


-


-


-

Total nonperforming loans


44,166


44,283


37,289

Foreclosed real estate


$ 793


659


1,718

Total nonperforming assets


$ 44,959


$ 44,942


$ 39,007








Asset Quality Ratios







Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized


0.09 %


0.04 %


0.14 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.49 %


0.49 %


0.44 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.34 %


0.34 %


0.31 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.36 %


1.39 %


1.44 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $15.1 million, a $0.9 million decrease from the linked quarter, primarily related to a $0.9 million decrease in Other income, net. Adjusting for the $27.9 million securities loss earnback transaction in the third quarter of 2025, the current quarter reflected a 1.1% increase from an adjusted $15.0 million for the like quarter.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $62.8 million for the linked quarter and $60.2 million for the like quarter. The $1.2 million, or 2.0%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.0 million increase in Total personnel expense. The $3.8 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $2.6 million increase in Total personnel expense. While noninterest expenses have been increasing, they are the result of the Company's continued growth as the efficiency ratio was 49.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 49.12% for the linked quarter and 66.92% for the like quarter. We recognized $0.5 million of Merger and acquisition expenses during the third quarter of 2026 related to the pending Carolina Bank acquisition.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $12.9 million for the linked quarter and $5.6 million for the like quarter, reflecting effective tax rates of 20.7%, 20.3% and 21.6% for the respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $13.2 billion, an increase of $109.9 million, or 3.3% annualized, from the linked quarter and $401.3 million, or 3.1%, from a year earlier.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


Change
3Q26 vs 2Q26


Change
3Q26 vs 3Q25












Total assets


$ 13,151,553


$ 13,041,615


$ 12,750,263


0.8 %


3.1 %

Loans


9,104,899


8,988,748


8,419,224


1.3 %


8.1 %

Investment securities


2,494,124


2,448,787


2,680,401


1.9 %


(6.9) %

Total cash and cash equivalents


451,711


550,332


597,975


(17.9) %


(24.5) %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,626,442


3,597,565


3,580,560


0.8 %


1.3 %

Interest-bearing deposits


7,499,862


7,487,302


7,300,610


0.2 %


2.7 %

Borrowings


74,793


74,717


92,421


0.1 %


(19.1) %

Shareholders' equity


1,713,145


1,716,460


1,603,323


(0.2) %


6.8 %

Driven by the purchase of $150.0 million of US Treasury securities during the quarter, partially offset by principal paydowns and maturities and increased unrealized losses on available for sale securities, total investment securities increased to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2026, a $45.3 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $263.8 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $204.5 million at June 30, 2026 and $251.8 million at September 30, 2025.

Total loans were $9.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $116.2 million, or 5.1% annualized, from June 30, 2026 and an increase of $685.7 million, or 8.1%, from September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina or South Carolina or within industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.3% of the total portfolio at September 30, 2026, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.5 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage














Commercial and industrial


$ 1,041,062


11 %


$ 1,014,295


11 %


$ 904,226


11 %

Construction, development & other land loans


932,510


10 %


847,912


10 %


688,302


8 %

Commercial real estate - owner occupied


1,382,601


15 %


1,358,100


15 %


1,337,345


16 %

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied


2,963,696


33 %


2,974,749


33 %


2,773,349


33 %

Multi-family real estate


614,797


7 %


619,489


7 %


535,681


6 %

Residential 1-4 family real estate


1,726,802


19 %


1,728,367


19 %


1,743,884


21 %

Home equity loans/lines of credit


378,419


4 %


377,949


4 %


365,488


4 %

Consumer loans


66,060


1 %


68,692


1 %


70,031


1 %

Loans, gross


9,105,947


100 %


8,989,553


100 %


8,418,306


100 %

Unamortized net deferred loan fees/(costs)


(1,048)




(805)




918



Total loans


$ 9,104,899




$ 8,988,748




$ 8,419,224



Total deposits were $11.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $41.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from June 30, 2026 and $245.1 million, or 2.3%, from September 30, 2025.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2026. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage














Noninterest-bearing checking accounts


$ 3,626,442


33 %


$ 3,597,565


32 %


$ 3,580,560


33 %

Interest-bearing checking accounts


1,402,172


13 %


1,422,592


13 %


1,418,378


13 %

Money market accounts


4,806,229


43 %


4,754,782


43 %


4,527,728


41 %

Savings accounts


505,937


4 %


510,392


5 %


532,462


5 %

Other time deposits


466,980


4 %


475,744


4 %


504,942


5 %

Time deposits>$250,000


318,544


3 %


318,821


3 %


312,255


3 %

Total customer deposits


11,126,304


100 %


11,079,896


100 %


10,876,325


100 %

Brokered deposits


-


- %


4,971


- %


4,845


- %

Total deposits


$ 11,126,304


100 %


$ 11,084,867


100 %


$ 10,881,170


100 %

As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.6 billion, or 58.9%, and $6.5 billion, or 58.9%, of total deposits, respectively. In addition, at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, there were collateralized deposits of $694.0 million and $748.7 million, respectively, such that approximately 65.2% and 65.7%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2026 of 16.22%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 16.06% and down from the like quarter ratio of 16.58%.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.73% at September 30, 2026, a decrease of 10 basis points from the linked quarter and a increase of 61 basis points from September 30, 2025. The increase in TCE from the like quarter was driven by increased retained earnings. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS


September 30,
2026
(estimated)


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025








Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)


9.73 %


9.83 %


9.12 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio


14.26 %


14.09 %


14.35 %

Tier I leverage ratio


11.79 %


11.60 %


11.18 %

Tier I risk-based capital ratio


14.97 %


14.81 %


15.14 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


16.22 %


16.06 %


16.58 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at September 30, 2026 was 15.1%. In addition, the Company had approximately $3.7 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 38.7%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $13.2 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the risks and uncertainties relating to the level of success in integrating acquisitions, (including the ability to successfully integrate First Carolina into First Bank; to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; deposit attrition, customer loss or other revenue loss following completed acquisitions may be greater than anticipated; and the integration of operations and personnel may require more time and expense); actions of government regulators; the level of market interest rates; and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this News Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this News Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on common equity and the adjusted efficiency ratio.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Interest income











Interest and fees on loans


$ 131,056


$ 125,845


$ 118,855


$ 377,648


$ 342,273

Interest on investment securities:











Taxable interest income


17,882


16,925


17,571


52,363


49,952

Tax-exempt interest income


1,113


1,115


1,114


3,343


3,346

Other interest income


3,928


4,430


6,693


11,330


18,017

Total interest income


153,979


148,315


144,233


444,684


413,588

Interest expense











Interest on deposits


37,919


35,812


40,035


107,777


116,559

Interest on borrowings


1,263


1,237


1,676


3,728


4,994

Total interest expense


39,182


37,049


41,711


111,505


121,553

Net interest income


114,797


111,266


102,522


333,179


292,035

Provision for credit losses


1,300


1,169


3,442


5,552


6,770

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


113,497


110,097


99,080


327,627


285,265

Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts


4,574


4,205


4,225


12,733


11,968

Other service charges, commissions, and fees


5,500


5,986


6,322


17,428


18,846

Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale


379


660


471


1,708


1,236

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products


1,611


1,707


1,678


4,810


4,474

SBA loan sale gains


924


529


869


2,356


1,072

Bank-owned life insurance income


1,395


1,358


1,289


4,093


3,738

Security losses, net


-


-


(27,905)


-


(27,905)

Other income, net


734


1,589


99


3,201


867

Total noninterest income


15,117


16,034


(12,952)


46,329


14,296

Noninterest expenses











Salaries expense


32,652


31,529


31,065


94,159


88,731

Employee benefit expense


6,810


6,958


5,751


20,284


18,033

Total personnel expense


39,462


38,487


36,816


114,443


106,764

Occupancy and equipment related expense


5,253


4,961


5,145


15,569


15,532

Merger and acquisition expenses


450


-


-


450


-

Intangibles amortization expense


1,153


1,199


1,394


3,599


4,378

Other operating expenses


17,673


18,114


16,816


52,909


50,332

Total noninterest expenses


63,991


62,761


60,171


186,970


177,006

Income before income taxes


64,623


63,370


25,957


186,986


122,555

Income tax expense


13,347


12,851


5,594


38,532


27,220

Net Income


$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 20,363


$ 148,454


$ 95,335

Earnings per common share:











Basic


$ 1.24


$ 1.22


$ 0.49


$ 3.59


$ 2.30

Diluted


1.24


1.22


0.49


3.59


2.30

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Assets







Cash and due from banks, noninterest bearing


$ 131,879


$ 128,424


$ 138,369

Due from banks, interest bearing


319,832


421,908


459,606

Total cash and cash equivalents


451,711


550,332


597,975








Securities available for sale


1,986,024


1,939,075


2,165,668

Securities held to maturity


508,100


509,712


514,733

Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale


2,677


12,304


4,032








Loans


9,104,899


8,988,748


8,419,224

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(124,241)


(124,894)


(120,948)

Net loans


8,980,658


8,863,854


8,298,276








Premises and equipment, net


140,053


138,129


141,441

Accrued interest receivable


38,594


38,272


35,986

Goodwill


478,750


478,750


478,750

Other intangible assets, net


13,633


14,786


18,526

Bank-owned life insurance


197,379


195,984


191,911

Other assets


353,974


300,417


302,965

Total assets


$ 13,151,553


$ 13,041,615


$ 12,750,263








Liabilities







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 3,626,442


$ 3,597,565


$ 3,580,560

Interest-bearing deposits


7,499,862


7,487,302


7,300,610

Total deposits


11,126,304


11,084,867


10,881,170








Borrowings


74,793


74,717


92,421

Accrued interest payable


4,092


3,813


4,436

Other liabilities


233,219


161,758


168,913

Total liabilities


11,438,408


11,325,155


11,146,940








Shareholders' equity







Common stock


967,738


966,777


973,235

Retained earnings


948,317


906,976


823,483

Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition


(541)


(534)


(877)

Rabbi trust obligation


541


534


877

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(202,910)


(157,293)


(193,395)

Total shareholders' equity


1,713,145


1,716,460


1,603,323

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 13,151,553


$ 13,041,615


$ 12,750,263

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)











ROA (1)


1.55 %


1.56 %


1.48 %


0.49 %


0.64 %

Adjusted ROA (2)


1.56 %


1.56 %


1.48 %


1.54 %


1.31 %

ROCE (3)


11.71 %


11.89 %


11.22 %


3.83 %


5.14 %

Adjusted ROCE (4)


11.79 %


11.89 %


11.22 %


12.01 %


10.55 %

ROTCE (5)


16.48 %


16.88 %


16.05 %


5.80 %


7.83 %

Adjusted ROTCE (6)


16.59 %


16.88 %


16.05 %


17.45 %


15.66 %

Efficiency ratio (7)


49.09 %


49.12 %


49.05 %


73.75 %


66.92 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (7)


48.74 %


49.12 %


49.05 %


48.53 %


51.07 %












COMMON SHARE DATA











Cash dividends declared - common


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.23


$ 0.23

Book value per common share


$ 41.38


$ 41.49


$ 40.68


$ 39.89


$ 38.67

Tangible book value per share (8)


$ 29.77


$ 29.84


$ 29.01


$ 28.23


$ 26.98

Common shares outstanding at end of period


41,399,233


41,374,221


41,375,026


41,466,227


41,465,437

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


41,393,792


41,375,377


41,459,357


41,481,132


41,481,542












CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (9)


9.73 %


9.83 %


9.63 %


9.61 %


9.12 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio


14.26 %


14.09 %


14.13 %


14.10 %


14.35 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


16.22 %


16.06 %


16.12 %


16.12 %


16.58 %



(1)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.

(2)

See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA.

(3)

Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation.

(4)

See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE.

(5)

Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE.

(6)

See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE.

(7)

See Appendix I for a reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to the adjusted efficiency ratio.

(8)

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation.

(9)

Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.

INCOME STATEMENT


For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Net interest income


$ 114,797


$ 111,266


$ 107,116


$ 106,199


$ 102,522

Provision for credit losses


1,300


1,169


3,083


4,732


3,442

Noninterest income


15,117


16,034


15,178


(22,299)


(12,952)

Merger and acquisition costs


450


-


-


-


-

Noninterest expense


63,541


62,761


60,218


62,223


60,171

Income before income taxes


64,623


63,370


58,993


16,945


25,957

Income tax expense


13,347


12,851


12,334


1,232


5,594

Net Income


$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 46,659


$ 15,713


$ 20,363












Earnings per common share - diluted


$ 1.24


$ 1.22


$ 1.13


$ 0.38


$ 0.49

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS


For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)

Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate

Assets


















Loans (1) (2)

$ 9,049,189


$ 131,056


5.75 %


$ 8,896,592


$ 125,845


5.67 %


$ 8,297,643


$ 118,855


5.69 %

Taxable securities

2,464,205


17,882


2.90 %


2,384,076


16,925


2.84 %


2,637,711


17,571


2.66 %

Non-taxable securities

282,540


1,113


1.58 %


283,645


1,115


1.57 %


286,750


1,114


1.56 %

Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash

381,784


3,928


4.08 %


444,845


4,430


3.99 %


571,922


6,693


4.64 %

Total interest-earning assets

12,177,718


153,979


5.02 %


12,009,158


148,315


4.95 %


11,794,026


144,233


4.86 %

Cash and due from banks

129,562






136,181






149,771





Premises and equipment

139,675






139,177






141,858





Other assets

651,018






664,823






554,361





Total assets

$ 13,097,973






$ 12,949,339






$ 12,640,016





Liabilities


















Interest-bearing checking

$ 1,383,578


$ 2,159


0.62 %


$ 1,420,738


$ 2,233


0.63 %


$ 1,403,683


$ 2,420


0.68 %

Money market deposits

4,801,217


30,306


2.50 %


4,666,044


28,268


2.43 %


4,510,662


31,674


2.79 %

Savings deposits

509,584


261


0.20 %


516,779


250


0.19 %


535,464


267


0.20 %

Other time deposits

475,896


2,810


2.34 %


487,071


2,790


2.30 %


514,143


3,029


2.34 %

Time deposits>$250,000

318,347


2,383


2.97 %


314,506


2,271


2.90 %


328,207


2,645


3.20 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,488,622


37,919


2.01 %


7,405,138


35,812


1.94 %


7,292,159


40,035


2.18 %

Short-term borrowings

719


1


0.61 %


757


1


0.72 %


785


1


0.49 %

Long-term borrowings

74,038


1,262


6.76 %


73,950


1,236


6.70 %


91,564


1,675


7.26 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,563,379


39,182


2.06 %


7,479,845


37,049


1.99 %


7,384,508


41,711


2.24 %

Noninterest-bearing checking

3,617,819






3,597,511






3,550,499





Other liabilities

180,012






167,595






133,905





Shareholders' equity

1,736,763






1,704,388






1,571,104





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,097,973






12,949,339






12,640,016





Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 114,797


3.75 %




$ 111,266


3.71 %




$ 102,522


3.46 %

Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)



$ 115,247


3.76 %




$ 111,732


3.73 %




$ 102,861


3.47 %

Interest rate spread





2.96 %






2.96 %






2.62 %

Average prime rate





6.79 %






6.75 %






7.46 %

(1)

Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.

(2)

Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $0.8 million, $1.1 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(3)

Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

($ in thousands)

Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate

Assets












Loans (1) (2)

$ 8,910,149


$ 377,648


5.66 %


$ 8,198,263


$ 342,273


5.58 %

Taxable securities

2,430,221


52,363


2.87 %


2,654,737


49,952


2.51 %

Non-taxable securities

283,625


3,343


1.57 %


287,826


3,346


1.55 %

Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash

368,086


11,330


4.12 %


527,322


18,017


4.57 %

Total interest-earning assets

11,992,081


444,684


4.95 %


11,668,148


413,588


4.74 %

Cash and due from banks

137,558






145,593





Premises and equipment

139,542






142,333





Other assets

668,755






487,172





Total assets

$ 12,937,936






$ 12,443,246





Liabilities












Interest-bearing checking

$ 1,406,851


$ 6,621


0.63 %


$ 1,423,164


$ 7,343


0.69 %

Money market deposits

4,678,750


85,091


2.43 %


4,403,000


90,801


2.76 %

Savings deposits

516,775


752


0.19 %


537,790


759


0.19 %

Other time deposits

485,957


8,418


2.32 %


535,515


9,470


2.36 %

Time deposits>$250,000

312,367


6,895


2.95 %


342,011


8,186


3.20 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,400,700


107,777


1.95 %


7,241,480


116,559


2.15 %

Short-term borrowings

740


4


0.65 %


809


4


0.74 %

Long-term borrowings

73,949


3,724


6.73 %


91,362


4,990


7.30 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,475,389


111,505


1.99 %


7,333,651


121,553


2.22 %

Noninterest-bearing checking

3,577,272






3,483,214





Other liabilities

175,787






102,828





Shareholders' equity

1,709,488






1,523,553





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,937,936






12,443,246





Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 333,179


3.71 %




$ 292,035


3.34 %

Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)



$ 334,574


3.73 %




$ 293,022


3.35 %

Interest rate spread





2.96 %






2.52 %

Average prime rate





6.76 %






7.49 %



(1)

Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.

(2)

Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $2.9 million and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(3)

Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

APPENDIX A:Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")



For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Total shareholders' common equity


$ 1,713,145


$ 1,716,460


$ 1,682,950


$ 1,654,168


$ 1,603,323

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes


(480,741)


(481,673)


(482,640)


(483,644)


(484,623)

Tangible common equity


$ 1,232,404


$ 1,234,787


$ 1,200,310


$ 1,170,524


$ 1,118,700

APPENDIX B:Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share



For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Tangible common equity (Appendix A)


$ 1,232,404


$ 1,234,787


$ 1,200,310


$ 1,170,524


$ 1,118,700












Common shares outstanding


41,399,233


41,374,221


41,375,026


41,466,227


41,465,437

Tangible book value per common share


$ 29.77


$ 29.84


$ 29.01


$ 28.23


$ 26.98

APPENDIX C:TCE Ratio



For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Tangible common equity (Appendix A)


$ 1,232,404


$ 1,234,787


$ 1,200,310


$ 1,170,524


$ 1,118,700












Total assets


13,151,553


13,041,615


12,947,734


12,668,339


12,750,263

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes


(480,741)


(481,673)


(482,640)


(483,644)


(484,623)

Tangible assets ("TA")


$ 12,670,812


$ 12,559,942


$ 12,465,094


$ 12,184,695


$ 12,265,640

TCE to TA ratio


9.73 %


9.83 %


9.63 %


9.61 %


9.12 %

APPENDIX D:Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS




For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025












Net income (A)


$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 20,363


$ 148,454


$ 95,335

Impact of loss-earnback











Securities loss from loss-earnback


-


-


27,905


-


27,905

Less, tax impact


-


-


(6,472)


-


(6,472)

After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback


-


-


21,433


-


21,433

Impact of Merger and acquisition expenses











Merger and acquisition expenses


450


-


-


450


-

Less, tax impact


(104)


-


-


(104)


-

After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses


346


-


-


346


-

Adjusted net income (B)


$51,622


$50,519


$41,796


$148,800


$116,768












Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)


41,393,792


41,375,377


41,481,542


41,409,330


41,443,636












D-EPS (A/C)


$ 1.24


$ 1.22


$ 0.49


$ 3.59


$ 2.30

Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)


$ 1.24


$ 1.22


$ 1.01


$ 3.59


$ 2.82

NOTE: Certain merger related expenses may not be fully tax deductible.

APPENDIX E:Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA



For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Net income (A)


$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 46,659


$ 15,713


$ 20,363

After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback


-


-


-


33,581


21,433

After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses


346


-


-


-


-

Adjusted net income (B)


$ 51,622


$ 50,519


$ 46,659


$ 49,294


$ 41,796












Average total assets (C)


$ 13,097,973


$ 12,949,339


$ 12,762,814


$ 12,716,139


$ 12,640,016












ROA (A/C)


1.55 %


1.56 %


1.48 %


0.49 %


0.64 %

Adjusted ROA (B/C)


1.56 %


1.56 %


1.48 %


1.54 %


1.31 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued

APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE



For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Net income (A)


$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 46,659


$ 15,713


$ 20,363

After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback


-


-


-


33,581


21,433

After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses


346


-


-


-


-

Adjusted net income (B)


$ 51,622


$ 50,519


$ 46,659


$ 49,294


$ 41,796












Average common equity (C)


$ 1,736,763


$ 1,704,388


$ 1,686,763


$ 1,627,976


$ 1,571,104












ROCE (A/C)


11.71 %


11.89 %


11.22 %


3.83 %


5.14 %

Adjusted ROCE (B/C)


11.79 %


11.89 %


11.22 %


12.01 %


10.55 %

APPENDIX G: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE



For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Net income


$ 51,276


$ 50,519


$ 46,659


$ 15,713


$ 20,363

Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes


887


923


960


994


1,066

Tangible Net income (A)


52,163


51,442


47,619


16,707


21,429

After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback


-


-


-


33,581


21,433

After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses


346


-


-


-


-

Adjusted tangible Net income (B)


$ 52,509


$ 51,442


$ 47,619


$ 50,288


$ 42,862












Average Common Equity


$ 1,736,763


$ 1,704,388


$ 1,686,763


$ 1,627,976


$ 1,571,104

Less: Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles, net of related taxes


(481,346)


(482,326)


(483,314)


(484,313)


(485,331)

Average TCE (C)


$ 1,255,417


$ 1,222,062


$ 1,203,449


$ 1,143,663


$ 1,085,773












ROTCE (A/C)


16.48 %


16.88 %


16.05 %


5.80 %


7.83 %

Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)


16.59 %


16.88 %


16.05 %


17.45 %


15.66 %

APPENDIX H: Impact of Hurricane Helene




For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025












Impact of Hurricane Helene











Provision for (benefit from) credit losses


$ (1,900)


$ -


$ (4,000)


$ (1,900)


$ (9,500)

Total


(1,900)


-


(4,000)


(1,900)


(9,500)

Less, tax impact


438


-


928


438


2,203

After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene


$ (1,462)


$ -


$ (3,072)


$ (1,462)


$ (7,297)












Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


41,393,792


41,375,377


41,481,542


41,409,330


41,443,636












Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share


$ 0.04


$ -


$ 0.07


$ 0.04


$ 0.18

APPENDIX I: Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



For the Three Months Ended



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025












Noninterest expenses (A)


$ 63,991


$ 62,761


$ 60,218


$ 62,043


$ 60,171

Merger & acquisition expenses


450


-


-


-


-

Adjusted noninterest expenses (B)


63,541


62,761


60,218


62,043


60,171












Noninterest income (C)


15,117


16,034


15,178


(22,479)


(12,952)

Securities losses, net


-


-


-


(43,722)


(27,905)

Adjusted noninterest income (D)


15,117


16,034


15,178


21,243


14,953












Net interest income - tax equivalent (E)


115,247


111,732


107,595


106,601


102,861












Efficiency ratio A/(C+E)


49.09 %


49.12 %


49.05 %


73.75 %


66.92 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio B/(D+E)


48.74 %


49.12 %


49.05 %


48.53 %


51.07 %

Supplemental information

APPENDIX J: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was a loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $0.8 million compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.6 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of two basis points, three basis points and four basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the third quarter of 2026, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.



For the Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025








Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans


$ 800


$ 1,083


$ 1,584

Total interest income impact


800


1,083


1,584

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits


(43)


(62)


(77)

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings


(89)


(87)


(197)

Total net interest expense impact


(132)


(149)


(274)

Total impact on net interest income


$ 668


$ 934


$ 1,310

SOURCE First Bancorp

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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