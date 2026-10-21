First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Data (Dollars in 000s, except per share data) Q3-2026

Q2-2026

Q3-2025 Summary Income Statement Total interest income $ 153,979

$ 148,315

$ 144,233 Total interest expense 39,182

37,049

41,711 Net interest income 114,797

111,266

102,522 Provision for credit losses 1,300

1,169

3,442 Noninterest income 15,117

16,034

(12,952) Noninterest expenses 63,991

62,761

60,171 Income tax expense 13,347

12,851

5,594 Net income $ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 20,363











Key Metrics Diluted EPS $ 1.24

$ 1.22

$ 0.49 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 1.24

1.22

1.01 Book value per share 41.38

41.49

38.67 Tangible book value per share 29.77

29.84

26.98 ROA 1.55 %

1.56 %

0.64 % Adjusted ROA (1) 1.56 %

1.56 %

1.31 % ROCE 11.71 %

11.89 %

5.14 % Adjusted ROCE (1) 11.79 %

11.89 %

10.55 % ROTCE 16.48 %

16.88 %

7.83 % Adjusted ROTCE (1) 16.59 %

16.88 %

15.66 % NIM 3.75 %

3.71 %

3.46 % NIM- T/E 3.76 %

3.73 %

3.47 % Efficiency ratio 49.09 %

49.12 %

66.92 % Quarterly NCO ratio 0.09 %

0.04 %

0.14 % ACL ratio 1.36 %

1.39 %

1.44 %











Capital Ratios (2) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.73 %

9.83 %

9.12 % Common equity tier I capital ratio 14.26 %

14.09 %

14.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.22 %

16.06 %

16.58 %





(1) Q3-2026 adjusted to exclude impact of merger expenses of $0.5 million (after tax $0.3 million). Q3-2025 adjusted to exclude impact of securities loss of $27.9 million (after tax $21.4 million) See Appendices D, E, F, G and I . (2) September 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

D-EPS was $1.24 per share for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $1.22 for the linked quarter and $0.49 for the like quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an expansion of 0.04% from the linked quarter and 0.29% from the like quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was 49.09%, compared to 49.12% for the linked quarter and 66.92% for the like quarter.

Total assets were $13.2 billion at September 30, 2026.

Total loans were $9.1 billion at September 30, 2026, representing an increase of $116.2 million, or 5.1% annualized.

Total loan yield was 5.75%, up 8 basis points from the linked quarter and 6 basis points from the like quarter.

The yield on securities increased 5 basis points to 2.76% from 2.71% for the linked quarter.

Total cost of funds increased 5 basis points to 1.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from 1.34% for the linked quarter and decreased 12 basis points from the like quarter.

Average deposits were $11.1 billion, an increase of $103.8 million for the linked quarter and $263.8 million from the like quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.35%, an increase of 4 basis points for the linked quarter and a decrease of 11 basis points from the like quarter.

Noninterest expenses of $64.0 million represented a $1.2 million increase from the linked quarter and a $3.8 million increase from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.0 million increase in Total personnel expense and a $0.5 million increase in Merger and acquisition expenses.

Noninterest-bearing checking accounts were $3.6 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2026.

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 81.8% as of September 30, 2026.

The total risk-based capital ratio was 16.22% as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 0.16% from the linked quarter and a contraction of 0.36% from the like quarter.

Related to the pending acquisition of Carolina Bank, scheduled to close in early 2027, merger expenses of $0.5 million were recognized during the quarter.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited third quarter earnings today. The Company reported net income of $51.3 million, or $1.24 diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS"), for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $50.5 million, or $1.22 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("linked quarter") and $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2025 ("like quarter"). Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in the third quarter of 2025, adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $1.01 adjusted D-EPS, for the like quarter.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the third quarter of 2026. The Company recorded net interest income of $114.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $111.3 million for the linked quarter and $102.5 million for the like quarter. NIM for the third quarter of 2026 expanded to 3.75% from 3.71% for the linked quarter and 3.46% for the like quarter.

Noninterest expenses were $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, up from $62.8 million for the linked quarter, and $60.2 million for the like quarter. Merger and acquisition expenses of $0.5 million were recognized during the third quarter of 2026 related to the pending Carolina Bank acquisition. The efficiency ratio was 49.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 49.12% for the linked quarter and 66.92% for the like quarter.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "First Bancorp delivered another strong quarter, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management, strong credit quality, loan growth and continued operating efficiency. Our performance through the first nine months of 2026 demonstrates the strength of our franchise, while liquidity and capital remain solid. We are pleased with our year-to-date results and remain confident in our ability to finish the year on a strong note. We also look forward to welcoming the Carolina Bank team and the enhancements to our South Carolina franchise."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $114.8 million, an increase of 3.2% from the linked quarter of $111.3 million and an increase of 12.0% from the like quarter of $102.5 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters resulted from additional loan volume and increasing loan yield through originations as well as one additional earning day compared to the linked quarter. For the linked quarter, the cost of deposits increased 0.04% partially a result of the rate increase during the quarter by the Federal Reserve.

The Company's NIM for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.75%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and 29 basis points from the like quarter.

The linked quarter expansion of NIM was driven by a $152.6 million increase in average loans along with an 8 basis points expansion in loan yield. Additionally, taxable securities contributed an additional $1.0 million from increased balances and higher yields. Offsetting these increases, the cost of interest bearing deposits increased 7 basis points on growth of $83.5 million in average balances. Driving these increases, the average balance of money market deposits increased $135.2 million while the cost of those deposits increased 7 basis points.

The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by growth of $751.5 million in average loans, coupled with a 6 basis point yield increase as well as the cost of interest bearing deposits decreasing 17 basis points. The Company shifted its mix of interest-earning assets to higher yielding assets from the like quarter, with loans increasing from 70.4% of average interest-earning assets to 74.3% in the current quarter, while securities contracted from 24.8% of average interest-earning assets to 22.5% and short-term investments contracted from 4.8% of average interest-earning assets to 3.1%.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025













Yield on loans

5.75 %

5.67 %

5.69 % Yield on securities

2.76 %

2.71 %

2.55 % Yield on other earning assets

4.08 %

3.99 %

4.64 % Yield on all interest-earning assets

5.02 %

4.95 %

4.86 %













Cost of interest-bearing deposits

2.01 %

1.94 %

2.18 % Cost of borrowings

6.71 %

6.64 %

7.20 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

2.06 %

1.99 %

2.24 % Total cost of funds

1.39 %

1.34 %

1.51 % Cost of total deposits

1.35 %

1.31 %

1.46 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.75 %

3.71 %

3.46 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.76 %

3.73 %

3.47 % Average prime rate

6.79 %

6.75 %

7.46 %





(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix J regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $1.3 million, $1.2 million and $3.4 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the third quarter of 2026 was driven by net charge-offs of $2.1 million, partially offset by improved economic factors and the reversal of the remaining incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene. The Allowance for Credit Losses decreased $0.7 million to $124.2 million, or 1.36% of loans. Additionally, the $124 thousand reversal of provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was primarily the result of lower reserve rates.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.09% for the third quarter of 2026. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $45.0 million at September 30, 2026, or 0.34% of total assets, consistent with June 30, 2026 and up slightly from 0.31% at September 30, 2025.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 44,166

$ 44,283

$ 37,289 Accruing loans> 90 days past due

-

-

- Total nonperforming loans

44,166

44,283

37,289 Foreclosed real estate

$ 793

659

1,718 Total nonperforming assets

$ 44,959

$ 44,942

$ 39,007













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.09 %

0.04 %

0.14 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.49 %

0.49 %

0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.34 %

0.34 %

0.31 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.36 %

1.39 %

1.44 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $15.1 million, a $0.9 million decrease from the linked quarter, primarily related to a $0.9 million decrease in Other income, net. Adjusting for the $27.9 million securities loss earnback transaction in the third quarter of 2025, the current quarter reflected a 1.1% increase from an adjusted $15.0 million for the like quarter.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $62.8 million for the linked quarter and $60.2 million for the like quarter. The $1.2 million, or 2.0%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.0 million increase in Total personnel expense. The $3.8 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $2.6 million increase in Total personnel expense. While noninterest expenses have been increasing, they are the result of the Company's continued growth as the efficiency ratio was 49.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 49.12% for the linked quarter and 66.92% for the like quarter. We recognized $0.5 million of Merger and acquisition expenses during the third quarter of 2026 related to the pending Carolina Bank acquisition.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $12.9 million for the linked quarter and $5.6 million for the like quarter, reflecting effective tax rates of 20.7%, 20.3% and 21.6% for the respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $13.2 billion, an increase of $109.9 million, or 3.3% annualized, from the linked quarter and $401.3 million, or 3.1%, from a year earlier.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Change

3Q26 vs 2Q26

Change

3Q26 vs 3Q25





















Total assets

$ 13,151,553

$ 13,041,615

$ 12,750,263

0.8 %

3.1 % Loans

9,104,899

8,988,748

8,419,224

1.3 %

8.1 % Investment securities

2,494,124

2,448,787

2,680,401

1.9 %

(6.9) % Total cash and cash equivalents

451,711

550,332

597,975

(17.9) %

(24.5) % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,626,442

3,597,565

3,580,560

0.8 %

1.3 % Interest-bearing deposits

7,499,862

7,487,302

7,300,610

0.2 %

2.7 % Borrowings

74,793

74,717

92,421

0.1 %

(19.1) % Shareholders' equity

1,713,145

1,716,460

1,603,323

(0.2) %

6.8 %

Driven by the purchase of $150.0 million of US Treasury securities during the quarter, partially offset by principal paydowns and maturities and increased unrealized losses on available for sale securities, total investment securities increased to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2026, a $45.3 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $263.8 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $204.5 million at June 30, 2026 and $251.8 million at September 30, 2025.

Total loans were $9.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $116.2 million, or 5.1% annualized, from June 30, 2026 and an increase of $685.7 million, or 8.1%, from September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina or South Carolina or within industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.3% of the total portfolio at September 30, 2026, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.5 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 1,041,062

11 %

$ 1,014,295

11 %

$ 904,226

11 % Construction, development & other land loans

932,510

10 %

847,912

10 %

688,302

8 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,382,601

15 %

1,358,100

15 %

1,337,345

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,963,696

33 %

2,974,749

33 %

2,773,349

33 % Multi-family real estate

614,797

7 %

619,489

7 %

535,681

6 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,726,802

19 %

1,728,367

19 %

1,743,884

21 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

378,419

4 %

377,949

4 %

365,488

4 % Consumer loans

66,060

1 %

68,692

1 %

70,031

1 % Loans, gross

9,105,947

100 %

8,989,553

100 %

8,418,306

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees/(costs)

(1,048)





(805)





918



Total loans

$ 9,104,899





$ 8,988,748





$ 8,419,224





Total deposits were $11.1 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $41.4 million, or 1.5% annualized, from June 30, 2026 and $245.1 million, or 2.3%, from September 30, 2025.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2026. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,626,442

33 %

$ 3,597,565

32 %

$ 3,580,560

33 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,402,172

13 %

1,422,592

13 %

1,418,378

13 % Money market accounts

4,806,229

43 %

4,754,782

43 %

4,527,728

41 % Savings accounts

505,937

4 %

510,392

5 %

532,462

5 % Other time deposits

466,980

4 %

475,744

4 %

504,942

5 % Time deposits>$250,000

318,544

3 %

318,821

3 %

312,255

3 % Total customer deposits

11,126,304

100 %

11,079,896

100 %

10,876,325

100 % Brokered deposits

-

- %

4,971

- %

4,845

- % Total deposits

$ 11,126,304

100 %

$ 11,084,867

100 %

$ 10,881,170

100 %

As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.6 billion, or 58.9%, and $6.5 billion, or 58.9%, of total deposits, respectively. In addition, at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, there were collateralized deposits of $694.0 million and $748.7 million, respectively, such that approximately 65.2% and 65.7%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2026 of 16.22%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 16.06% and down from the like quarter ratio of 16.58%.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.73% at September 30, 2026, a decrease of 10 basis points from the linked quarter and a increase of 61 basis points from September 30, 2025. The increase in TCE from the like quarter was driven by increased retained earnings. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

September 30,

2026

(estimated)

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.73 %

9.83 %

9.12 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.26 %

14.09 %

14.35 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.79 %

11.60 %

11.18 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.97 %

14.81 %

15.14 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.22 %

16.06 %

16.58 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at September 30, 2026 was 15.1%. In addition, the Company had approximately $3.7 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 38.7%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $13.2 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the risks and uncertainties relating to the level of success in integrating acquisitions, (including the ability to successfully integrate First Carolina into First Bank; to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; deposit attrition, customer loss or other revenue loss following completed acquisitions may be greater than anticipated; and the integration of operations and personnel may require more time and expense); actions of government regulators; the level of market interest rates; and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this News Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this News Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on common equity and the adjusted efficiency ratio.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 131,056

$ 125,845

$ 118,855

$ 377,648

$ 342,273 Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable interest income

17,882

16,925

17,571

52,363

49,952 Tax-exempt interest income

1,113

1,115

1,114

3,343

3,346 Other interest income

3,928

4,430

6,693

11,330

18,017 Total interest income

153,979

148,315

144,233

444,684

413,588 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

37,919

35,812

40,035

107,777

116,559 Interest on borrowings

1,263

1,237

1,676

3,728

4,994 Total interest expense

39,182

37,049

41,711

111,505

121,553 Net interest income

114,797

111,266

102,522

333,179

292,035 Provision for credit losses

1,300

1,169

3,442

5,552

6,770 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

113,497

110,097

99,080

327,627

285,265 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,574

4,205

4,225

12,733

11,968 Other service charges, commissions, and fees

5,500

5,986

6,322

17,428

18,846 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

379

660

471

1,708

1,236 Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products

1,611

1,707

1,678

4,810

4,474 SBA loan sale gains

924

529

869

2,356

1,072 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,395

1,358

1,289

4,093

3,738 Security losses, net

-

-

(27,905)

-

(27,905) Other income, net

734

1,589

99

3,201

867 Total noninterest income

15,117

16,034

(12,952)

46,329

14,296 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries expense

32,652

31,529

31,065

94,159

88,731 Employee benefit expense

6,810

6,958

5,751

20,284

18,033 Total personnel expense

39,462

38,487

36,816

114,443

106,764 Occupancy and equipment related expense

5,253

4,961

5,145

15,569

15,532 Merger and acquisition expenses

450

-

-

450

- Intangibles amortization expense

1,153

1,199

1,394

3,599

4,378 Other operating expenses

17,673

18,114

16,816

52,909

50,332 Total noninterest expenses

63,991

62,761

60,171

186,970

177,006 Income before income taxes

64,623

63,370

25,957

186,986

122,555 Income tax expense

13,347

12,851

5,594

38,532

27,220 Net Income

$ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 20,363

$ 148,454

$ 95,335 Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 1.24

$ 1.22

$ 0.49

$ 3.59

$ 2.30 Diluted

1.24

1.22

0.49

3.59

2.30

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest bearing

$ 131,879

$ 128,424

$ 138,369 Due from banks, interest bearing

319,832

421,908

459,606 Total cash and cash equivalents

451,711

550,332

597,975













Securities available for sale

1,986,024

1,939,075

2,165,668 Securities held to maturity

508,100

509,712

514,733 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

2,677

12,304

4,032













Loans

9,104,899

8,988,748

8,419,224 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(124,241)

(124,894)

(120,948) Net loans

8,980,658

8,863,854

8,298,276













Premises and equipment, net

140,053

138,129

141,441 Accrued interest receivable

38,594

38,272

35,986 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

13,633

14,786

18,526 Bank-owned life insurance

197,379

195,984

191,911 Other assets

353,974

300,417

302,965 Total assets

$ 13,151,553

$ 13,041,615

$ 12,750,263













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,626,442

$ 3,597,565

$ 3,580,560 Interest-bearing deposits

7,499,862

7,487,302

7,300,610 Total deposits

11,126,304

11,084,867

10,881,170













Borrowings

74,793

74,717

92,421 Accrued interest payable

4,092

3,813

4,436 Other liabilities

233,219

161,758

168,913 Total liabilities

11,438,408

11,325,155

11,146,940













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

967,738

966,777

973,235 Retained earnings

948,317

906,976

823,483 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(541)

(534)

(877) Rabbi trust obligation

541

534

877 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(202,910)

(157,293)

(193,395) Total shareholders' equity

1,713,145

1,716,460

1,603,323 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 13,151,553

$ 13,041,615

$ 12,750,263

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















ROA (1)

1.55 %

1.56 %

1.48 %

0.49 %

0.64 % Adjusted ROA (2)

1.56 %

1.56 %

1.48 %

1.54 %

1.31 % ROCE (3)

11.71 %

11.89 %

11.22 %

3.83 %

5.14 % Adjusted ROCE (4)

11.79 %

11.89 %

11.22 %

12.01 %

10.55 % ROTCE (5)

16.48 %

16.88 %

16.05 %

5.80 %

7.83 % Adjusted ROTCE (6)

16.59 %

16.88 %

16.05 %

17.45 %

15.66 % Efficiency ratio (7)

49.09 %

49.12 %

49.05 %

73.75 %

66.92 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (7)

48.74 %

49.12 %

49.05 %

48.53 %

51.07 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23 Book value per common share

$ 41.38

$ 41.49

$ 40.68

$ 39.89

$ 38.67 Tangible book value per share (8)

$ 29.77

$ 29.84

$ 29.01

$ 28.23

$ 26.98 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,399,233

41,374,221

41,375,026

41,466,227

41,465,437 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,393,792

41,375,377

41,459,357

41,481,132

41,481,542





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (9)

9.73 %

9.83 %

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.12 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.26 %

14.09 %

14.13 %

14.10 %

14.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.22 %

16.06 %

16.12 %

16.12 %

16.58 %





(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation. (4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE. (7) See Appendix I for a reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to the adjusted efficiency ratio. (8) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation. (9) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.

INCOME STATEMENT

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Net interest income

$ 114,797

$ 111,266

$ 107,116

$ 106,199

$ 102,522 Provision for credit losses

1,300

1,169

3,083

4,732

3,442 Noninterest income

15,117

16,034

15,178

(22,299)

(12,952) Merger and acquisition costs

450

-

-

-

- Noninterest expense

63,541

62,761

60,218

62,223

60,171 Income before income taxes

64,623

63,370

58,993

16,945

25,957 Income tax expense

13,347

12,851

12,334

1,232

5,594 Net Income

$ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.24

$ 1.22

$ 1.13

$ 0.38

$ 0.49

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 9,049,189

$ 131,056

5.75 %

$ 8,896,592

$ 125,845

5.67 %

$ 8,297,643

$ 118,855

5.69 % Taxable securities 2,464,205

17,882

2.90 %

2,384,076

16,925

2.84 %

2,637,711

17,571

2.66 % Non-taxable securities 282,540

1,113

1.58 %

283,645

1,115

1.57 %

286,750

1,114

1.56 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 381,784

3,928

4.08 %

444,845

4,430

3.99 %

571,922

6,693

4.64 % Total interest-earning assets 12,177,718

153,979

5.02 %

12,009,158

148,315

4.95 %

11,794,026

144,233

4.86 % Cash and due from banks 129,562









136,181









149,771







Premises and equipment 139,675









139,177









141,858







Other assets 651,018









664,823









554,361







Total assets $ 13,097,973









$ 12,949,339









$ 12,640,016







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,383,578

$ 2,159

0.62 %

$ 1,420,738

$ 2,233

0.63 %

$ 1,403,683

$ 2,420

0.68 % Money market deposits 4,801,217

30,306

2.50 %

4,666,044

28,268

2.43 %

4,510,662

31,674

2.79 % Savings deposits 509,584

261

0.20 %

516,779

250

0.19 %

535,464

267

0.20 % Other time deposits 475,896

2,810

2.34 %

487,071

2,790

2.30 %

514,143

3,029

2.34 % Time deposits>$250,000 318,347

2,383

2.97 %

314,506

2,271

2.90 %

328,207

2,645

3.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,488,622

37,919

2.01 %

7,405,138

35,812

1.94 %

7,292,159

40,035

2.18 % Short-term borrowings 719

1

0.61 %

757

1

0.72 %

785

1

0.49 % Long-term borrowings 74,038

1,262

6.76 %

73,950

1,236

6.70 %

91,564

1,675

7.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,563,379

39,182

2.06 %

7,479,845

37,049

1.99 %

7,384,508

41,711

2.24 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,617,819









3,597,511









3,550,499







Other liabilities 180,012









167,595









133,905







Shareholders' equity 1,736,763









1,704,388









1,571,104







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,097,973









12,949,339









12,640,016







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 114,797

3.75 %





$ 111,266

3.71 %





$ 102,522

3.46 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)



$ 115,247

3.76 %





$ 111,732

3.73 %





$ 102,861

3.47 % Interest rate spread







2.96 %









2.96 %









2.62 % Average prime rate







6.79 %









6.75 %









7.46 %

(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $0.8 million, $1.1 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets





















Loans (1) (2) $ 8,910,149

$ 377,648

5.66 %

$ 8,198,263

$ 342,273

5.58 % Taxable securities 2,430,221

52,363

2.87 %

2,654,737

49,952

2.51 % Non-taxable securities 283,625

3,343

1.57 %

287,826

3,346

1.55 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 368,086

11,330

4.12 %

527,322

18,017

4.57 % Total interest-earning assets 11,992,081

444,684

4.95 %

11,668,148

413,588

4.74 % Cash and due from banks 137,558









145,593







Premises and equipment 139,542









142,333







Other assets 668,755









487,172







Total assets $ 12,937,936









$ 12,443,246







Liabilities





















Interest-bearing checking $ 1,406,851

$ 6,621

0.63 %

$ 1,423,164

$ 7,343

0.69 % Money market deposits 4,678,750

85,091

2.43 %

4,403,000

90,801

2.76 % Savings deposits 516,775

752

0.19 %

537,790

759

0.19 % Other time deposits 485,957

8,418

2.32 %

535,515

9,470

2.36 % Time deposits>$250,000 312,367

6,895

2.95 %

342,011

8,186

3.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,400,700

107,777

1.95 %

7,241,480

116,559

2.15 % Short-term borrowings 740

4

0.65 %

809

4

0.74 % Long-term borrowings 73,949

3,724

6.73 %

91,362

4,990

7.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,475,389

111,505

1.99 %

7,333,651

121,553

2.22 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,577,272









3,483,214







Other liabilities 175,787









102,828







Shareholders' equity 1,709,488









1,523,553







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,937,936









12,443,246







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 333,179

3.71 %





$ 292,035

3.34 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)



$ 334,574

3.73 %





$ 293,022

3.35 % Interest rate spread







2.96 %









2.52 % Average prime rate







6.76 %









7.49 %





(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $2.9 million and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures APPENDIX A:Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,713,145

$ 1,716,460

$ 1,682,950

$ 1,654,168

$ 1,603,323 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(480,741)

(481,673)

(482,640)

(483,644)

(484,623) Tangible common equity

$ 1,232,404

$ 1,234,787

$ 1,200,310

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

APPENDIX B:Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,232,404

$ 1,234,787

$ 1,200,310

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700





















Common shares outstanding

41,399,233

41,374,221

41,375,026

41,466,227

41,465,437 Tangible book value per common share

$ 29.77

$ 29.84

$ 29.01

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

APPENDIX C:TCE Ratio



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,232,404

$ 1,234,787

$ 1,200,310

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700





















Total assets

13,151,553

13,041,615

12,947,734

12,668,339

12,750,263 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(480,741)

(481,673)

(482,640)

(483,644)

(484,623) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 12,670,812

$ 12,559,942

$ 12,465,094

$ 12,184,695

$ 12,265,640 TCE to TA ratio

9.73 %

9.83 %

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.12 %

APPENDIX D:Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 20,363

$ 148,454

$ 95,335 Impact of loss-earnback



















Securities loss from loss-earnback

-

-

27,905

-

27,905 Less, tax impact

-

-

(6,472)

-

(6,472) After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback

-

-

21,433

-

21,433 Impact of Merger and acquisition expenses



















Merger and acquisition expenses

450

-

-

450

- Less, tax impact

(104)

-

-

(104)

- After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses

346

-

-

346

- Adjusted net income (B)

$51,622

$50,519

$41,796

$148,800

$116,768





















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)

41,393,792

41,375,377

41,481,542

41,409,330

41,443,636





















D-EPS (A/C)

$ 1.24

$ 1.22

$ 0.49

$ 3.59

$ 2.30 Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)

$ 1.24

$ 1.22

$ 1.01

$ 3.59

$ 2.82 NOTE: Certain merger related expenses may not be fully tax deductible.

APPENDIX E:Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363 After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback

-

-

-

33,581

21,433 After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses

346

-

-

-

- Adjusted net income (B)

$ 51,622

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 41,796





















Average total assets (C)

$ 13,097,973

$ 12,949,339

$ 12,762,814

$ 12,716,139

$ 12,640,016





















ROA (A/C)

1.55 %

1.56 %

1.48 %

0.49 %

0.64 % Adjusted ROA (B/C)

1.56 %

1.56 %

1.48 %

1.54 %

1.31 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363 After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback

-

-

-

33,581

21,433 After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses

346

-

-

-

- Adjusted net income (B)

$ 51,622

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 41,796





















Average common equity (C)

$ 1,736,763

$ 1,704,388

$ 1,686,763

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104





















ROCE (A/C)

11.71 %

11.89 %

11.22 %

3.83 %

5.14 % Adjusted ROCE (B/C)

11.79 %

11.89 %

11.22 %

12.01 %

10.55 %

APPENDIX G: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Net income

$ 51,276

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

887

923

960

994

1,066 Tangible Net income (A)

52,163

51,442

47,619

16,707

21,429 After-tax impact of securities loss-earnback

-

-

-

33,581

21,433 After-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses

346

-

-

-

- Adjusted tangible Net income (B)

$ 52,509

$ 51,442

$ 47,619

$ 50,288

$ 42,862





















Average Common Equity

$ 1,736,763

$ 1,704,388

$ 1,686,763

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104 Less: Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles, net of related taxes

(481,346)

(482,326)

(483,314)

(484,313)

(485,331) Average TCE (C)

$ 1,255,417

$ 1,222,062

$ 1,203,449

$ 1,143,663

$ 1,085,773





















ROTCE (A/C)

16.48 %

16.88 %

16.05 %

5.80 %

7.83 % Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)

16.59 %

16.88 %

16.05 %

17.45 %

15.66 %

APPENDIX H: Impact of Hurricane Helene





For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025





















Impact of Hurricane Helene



















Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

$ (1,900)

$ -

$ (4,000)

$ (1,900)

$ (9,500) Total

(1,900)

-

(4,000)

(1,900)

(9,500) Less, tax impact

438

-

928

438

2,203 After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

$ (1,462)

$ -

$ (3,072)

$ (1,462)

$ (7,297)





















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,393,792

41,375,377

41,481,542

41,409,330

41,443,636





















Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share

$ 0.04

$ -

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.18

APPENDIX I: Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



For the Three Months Ended



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025





















Noninterest expenses (A)

$ 63,991

$ 62,761

$ 60,218

$ 62,043

$ 60,171 Merger & acquisition expenses

450

-

-

-

- Adjusted noninterest expenses (B)

63,541

62,761

60,218

62,043

60,171





















Noninterest income (C)

15,117

16,034

15,178

(22,479)

(12,952) Securities losses, net

-

-

-

(43,722)

(27,905) Adjusted noninterest income (D)

15,117

16,034

15,178

21,243

14,953





















Net interest income - tax equivalent (E)

115,247

111,732

107,595

106,601

102,861





















Efficiency ratio A/(C+E)

49.09 %

49.12 %

49.05 %

73.75 %

66.92 % Adjusted efficiency ratio B/(D+E)

48.74 %

49.12 %

49.05 %

48.53 %

51.07 %

Supplemental information

APPENDIX J: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was a loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $0.8 million compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.6 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of two basis points, three basis points and four basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the third quarter of 2026, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 800

$ 1,083

$ 1,584 Total interest income impact

800

1,083

1,584 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(43)

(62)

(77) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(89)

(87)

(197) Total net interest expense impact

(132)

(149)

(274) Total impact on net interest income

$ 668

$ 934

$ 1,310

SOURCE First Bancorp