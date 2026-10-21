Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026

Net Revenue $3.22 billion

Net Income $352 million

Diluted Earnings per Share $0.48

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $1.12 billion

LVS Repurchased $950 million of Common Stock During the Quarter

LVS Board of Directors Announced a 20% Increase in LVS's Recurring Common Stock Dividend for the 2027 Calendar Year, Raising the Annual Dividend to $1.44 per Share ($0.36 per Share per Quarter)

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter in both Singapore and Macao while increasing the return of capital to shareholders, including through the repurchase of $950 million of our common stock during the quarter," said Patrick Dumont, chairman and chief executive officer.

"At Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, we delivered solid financial performance. We remain enthusiastic about our growth prospects in Singapore both today and upon the completion of our ongoing expansion project, which will meaningfully increase our suite capacity and entertainment offerings, including through the introduction of an arena designed to be the most important entertainment venue in the region.

"We are encouraged by our progress in Macao during the quarter, with our ongoing investments in enhanced service and hospitality offerings contributing to growth in volumes across all gaming segments as compared to the prior year.

"We remain confident in our long-term strategy in both Singapore and Macao and will continue to invest in future growth. We are fortunate to have the balance sheet and cash flow strength to support our meaningful capital investment programs, positioning our portfolio of properties to capitalize on the growing demand for premium travel and world-class entertainment experiences in the region.

"We strongly believe that our people, our products and our focus on delivering outstanding service, hospitality and entertainment experiences to our customers will drive growth for the company and deliver strong returns to our shareholders in the years ahead."

Net revenue was $3.22 billion, compared to $3.33 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $618 million, compared to $719 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $352 million, compared to $491 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.12 billion, compared to $1.34 billion in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased 1.4% to $1.93 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net income for SCL decreased 29.8% to $191 million, compared to $272 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $186 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $187 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance was $15.53 billion during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $15.94 billion during the third quarter of 2025. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 4.7% during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 4.5% during the third quarter of 2025.

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 22.5%, compared to 15.6% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the third quarter of 2026, we repurchased $950 million of our common stock (approximately 21 million shares at a weighted average price of $45.31). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $5.06 billion as of September 30, 2026. Since the resumption of our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023 through September 30, 2026, we have repurchased 19.0% of our outstanding shares, approximately 145 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $48.03, for a total investment of $6.98 billion. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

During the third quarter of 2026, we purchased 62 million shares of SCL common stock for HKD 793 million (approximately $101 million at exchange rates in effect at the time of the transactions), increasing the company's ownership percentage of SCL to 75.56% as of September 30, 2026.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share will be paid on November 10, 2026, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on November 2, 2026.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2026 were $2.86 billion.

The company has access to $4.27 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit, and $4.57 billion available under a delayed draw term loan facility that may be used to finance development and construction costs, expenses, fees and other payments related to the MBS Expansion Project. As of September 30, 2026, total debt outstanding, net of deferred offering costs and original issue discounts, excluding finance leases, was $15.30 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $281 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $154 million in Macao, $121 million at Marina Bay Sands and $6 million in corporate and other.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss the company's results on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may listen to the conference call through a webcast available on the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao ® , The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the discussions of our business strategies and expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. In addition, in certain portions included in this press release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goals," "intends," "looks forward to," "may," "opportunities," "plans," "positions," "remains," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. These statements represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events that, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or other expectations to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with: our gaming license in Singapore and concession in Macao and amendments to Macao's gaming laws; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, or attempt to expand our business in new markets and new ventures, execute our capital expenditure programs at our existing properties and produce future returns; government regulation; the extent to which the laws and regulations of mainland China become applicable to our operations in Macao and Hong Kong; the possibility that economic, political and legal developments in Macao adversely affect our Macao operations, or that there is a change in the manner in which regulatory oversight is conducted in Macao; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our ability to collect gaming receivables; win rates for our gaming operations; risk of fraud and cheating; competition; tax law changes; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; limitations on the transfers of cash to and from our subsidiaries; limitations of the pataca exchange markets; restrictions on the export of the renminbi; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statement is made. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements and information.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within the company's third quarter 2026 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share" and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP financial measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their properties on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal repayments, share repurchases and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:















Casino

$ 2,370

$ 2,506

$ 7,450

$ 7,048 Rooms

376

374

1,112

1,043 Food and beverage

176

165

520

453 Mall

202

199

604

572 Convention, retail and other

92

87

269

252 Net revenues

3,216

3,331

9,955

9,368 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

2,103

1,998

6,311

5,567 Corporate

88

78

245

220 Pre-opening

5

7

14

20 Development

37

72

121

210 Depreciation and amortization

340

368

1,047

1,101 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

21

21

63

56 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4

68

14

83



2,598

2,612

7,815

7,257 Operating income

618

719

2,140

2,111 Other income (expense):















Interest income

23

39

89

123 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(186)

(187)

(563)

(555) Other income (expense)

(1)

11

(3)

(12) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

-

-

(5) Income before income taxes

454

582

1,663

1,662 Income tax expense

(102)

(91)

(297)

(244) Net income

352

491

1,366

1,418 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(48)

(72)

(149)

(186) Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ 304

$ 419

$ 1,217

$ 1,232

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.48

$ 0.61

$ 1.86

$ 1.77 Diluted

$ 0.48

$ 0.61

$ 1.86

$ 1.77

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

639

682

654

696 Diluted

640

685

655

698

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 649

$ 692

$ 1,950

$ 1,993 The Londoner Macao 685

686

2,149

1,857 The Parisian Macao 231

218

678

639 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 238

206

665

608 Sands Macao 99

72

287

218 Ferry Operations and Other 38

32

115

97 Macao Operations 1,940

1,906

5,844

5,412

















Marina Bay Sands 1,294

1,436

4,161

3,987 Intercompany Royalties 74

80

244

208 Intersegment Eliminations(1) (92)

(91)

(294)

(239)



$ 3,216

$ 3,331

$ 9,955

$ 9,368

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ 205

$ 242

$ 608

$ 703 The Londoner Macao 178

219

593

577 The Parisian Macao 46

53

130

163 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 85

74

219

214 Sands Macao 14

8

34

27 Ferry Operations and Other 1

5

8

18 Macao Operations 529

601

1,592

1,702

















Marina Bay Sands 590

743

2,067

2,116

$ 1,119

$ 1,344

$ 3,659

$ 3,818

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues The Venetian Macao 31.6 %

35.0 %

31.2 %

35.3 % The Londoner Macao 26.0 %

31.9 %

27.6 %

31.1 % The Parisian Macao 19.9 %

24.3 %

19.2 %

25.5 % The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 35.7 %

35.9 %

32.9 %

35.2 % Sands Macao 14.1 %

11.1 %

11.8 %

12.4 % Ferry Operations and Other 2.6 %

15.6 %

7.0 %

18.6 % Macao Operations 27.3 %

31.5 %

27.2 %

31.4 %

















Marina Bay Sands 45.6 %

51.7 %

49.7 %

53.1 %

















Total 34.8 %

40.3 %

36.8 %

40.8 %













(1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 352

$ 491

$ 1,366

$ 1,418 Add (deduct):













Income tax expense 102

91

297

244 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt -

-

-

5 Other (income) expense 1

(11)

3

12 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 186

187

563

555 Interest income (23)

(39)

(89)

(123) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 4

68

14

83 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 21

21

63

56 Depreciation and amortization 340

368

1,047

1,101 Development expense 37

72

121

210 Pre-opening expense 5

7

14

20 Stock-based compensation(1) 6

11

15

17 Corporate expense 88

78

245

220 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 1,119

$ 1,344

$ 3,659

$ 3,818











(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $18 million and $26 million, respectively, of which $12 million and $15 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $57 million and $52 million, respectively, of which $42 million and $35 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to LVS

$ 304

$ 419

$ 1,217

$ 1,232

















Pre-opening expense

5

7

14

20 Development expense

37

72

121

210 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4

68

14

83 Other (income) expense

1

(11)

3

12 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

-

-

5 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1)

(7)

(21)

(27)

(49) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(1)

2

(3)

(9) Adjusted net income attributable to LVS

$ 343

$ 536

$ 1,339

$ 1,504

















The following is a reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net income attributable to LVS

$ 0.48

$ 0.61

$ 1.86

$ 1.77

















Pre-opening expense

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03 Development expense

0.05

0.11

0.18

0.30 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01

0.10

0.02

0.12 Other (income) expense

-

(0.02)

-

0.02 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

-

-

-

0.01 Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.08) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

-

-

-

(0.02) Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 0.54

$ 0.78

$ 2.04

$ 2.15

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

640

685

655

698













(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Macao Operations $ (19)

$ (4) Marina Bay Sands 6

(57)

$ (13)

$ (61)







The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Macao Operations $ (11)

$ (2) Marina Bay Sands 4

(43)

$ (7)

$ (45)











Note: These amounts represent the estimated impact of the hold adjustment that would have occurred had the company's Rolling Chip win percentage for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, equaled 3.3% for the Macao operations and 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively, for Marina Bay Sands. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 9,715

$ 9,931

$ 9,697

$ 9,492 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 370

$ 336

$ 433

$ 336 Average number of table games

629

657

633

661 Average number of slot machines

1,410

1,660

1,421

1,664

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 12,929

$ 13,115

$ 14,264

$ 11,843 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 696

$ 579

$ 680

$ 531 Average number of table games

531

511

517

510 Average number of slot machines

1,396

1,563

1,411

1,562

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 7,687

$ 7,553

$ 8,162

$ 7,552 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 420

$ 285

$ 387

$ 281 Average number of table games

242

243

242

239 Average number of slot machines

1,344

1,403

1,305

1,369

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 21,840

$ 20,891

$ 21,801

$ 20,605 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)(3)

$ -

$ 76

$ -

$ 91 Average number of table games

116

105

115

105 Average number of slot machines(3)

-

53

1

52

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 7,056

$ 5,516

$ 6,461

$ 5,684 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 268

$ 234

$ 270

$ 242 Average number of table games

119

121

128

116 Average number of slot machines

1,362

810

1,276

790

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day(1)

$ 17,920

$ 21,380

$ 20,965

$ 19,754 Slot machine win per unit per day(2)

$ 1,069

$ 1,027

$ 1,056

$ 1,003 Average number of table games

557

541

563

541 Average number of slot machines

2,940

2,961

2,956

2,973













(1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (3) Slot machines were relocated to other properties during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 507

$ 543

$ (36) Rooms 44

52

(8) Food and beverage 15

16

(1) Mall 64

64

- Convention, retail and other 19

17

2 Net revenues $ 649

$ 692

$ (43)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 205

$ 242

$ (37) EBITDA Margin % 31.6 %

35.0 %

(3.4) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 917

$ 635

$ 282 Rolling Chip win %(1) 3.97 %

5.87 %

(1.90)pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,354

$ 2,390

$ (36) Non-Rolling Chip win % 22.4 %

23.6 %

(1.2) pts











Slot handle $ 1,367

$ 1,430

$ (63) Slot hold % 3.5 %

3.6 %

(0.1) pts











Hotel Statistics(2)





















Occupancy % 98.3 %

98.0 %

0.3 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 200

$ 200

$ - Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 197

$ 196

$ 1













(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) We anticipate approximately 500 rooms, on average, to be out of service through the fourth quarter of 2027 due to room renovations.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 514

$ 525

$ (11) Rooms 103

102

1 Food and beverage 34

31

3 Mall 26

23

3 Convention, retail and other 8

5

3 Net revenues $ 685

$ 686

$ (1)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 178

$ 219

$ (41) EBITDA Margin % 26.0 %

31.9 %

(5.9) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 3,216

$ 2,312

$ 904 Rolling Chip win %(1) 3.43 %

3.65 %

(0.22) pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,803

$ 2,268

$ 535 Non-Rolling Chip win % 18.6 %

23.4 %

(4.8) pts











Slot handle $ 2,256

$ 2,141

$ 115 Slot hold % 4.0 %

3.9 %

0.1 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 97.5 %

96.4 %

1.1 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 264

$ 262

$ 2 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 257

$ 253

$ 4













(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 178

$ 163

$ 15 Rooms 33

34

(1) Food and beverage 14

14

- Mall 5

5

- Convention, retail and other 1

2

(1) Net revenues $ 231

$ 218

$ 13











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 46

$ 53

$ (7) EBITDA Margin % 19.9 %

24.3 %

(4.4) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume(1) $ -

$ -

$ - Rolling Chip win %(1) - %

- %

- pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 761

$ 785

$ (24) Non-Rolling Chip win % 22.5 %

21.5 %

1.0 pts











Slot handle $ 1,404

$ 1,007

$ 397 Slot hold % 3.7 %

3.6 %

0.1 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 98.3 %

97.0 %

1.3 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 144

$ 151

$ (7) Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 142

$ 147

$ (5)







(1) Rolling Chip tables are made available based on demand.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2026

2025

Change Revenues:











Casino

$ 163

$ 132

$ 31 Rooms

30

28

2 Food and beverage

7

7

- Mall

37

38

(1) Convention, retail and other

1

1

- Net revenues

$ 238

$ 206

$ 32













Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 85

$ 74

$ 11 EBITDA Margin %

35.7 %

35.9 %

(0.2) pts













Gaming Statistics











(Dollars in millions)

























Rolling Chip volume

$ 1,584

$ 1,402

$ 182 Rolling Chip win %(1)

3.76 %

1.84 %

1.92 pts













Non-Rolling Chip drop

$ 785

$ 683

$ 102 Non-Rolling Chip win %

22.2 %

25.7 %

(3.5) pts













Slot handle(2)

$ -

$ 15

$ (15) Slot hold %(2)

- %

2.5 %

- pts













Hotel Statistics

























Occupancy %

96.1 %

92.6 %

3.5 pts Average daily room rate (ADR)

$ 504

$ 493

$ 11 Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

$ 485

$ 456

$ 29











(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) Slot machines were relocated to other properties during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Sands Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 92

$ 66

$ 26 Rooms 4

4

- Food and beverage 2

2

- Mall 1

-

1 Net revenues $ 99

$ 72

$ 27











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 14

$ 8

$ 6 EBITDA Margin % 14.1 %

11.1 %

3.0 pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 22

$ 18

$ 4 Rolling Chip win %(1) 11.22 %

3.08 %

8.14 pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 480

$ 371

$ 109 Non-Rolling Chip win % 15.5 %

16.4 %

(0.9) pts











Slot handle $ 1,568

$ 626

$ 942 Slot hold % 2.1 %

2.8 %

(0.7) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 99.4 %

98.4 %

1.0 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 162

$ 166

$ (4) Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 161

$ 164

$ (3)











(1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.3% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 916

$ 1,077

$ (161) Rooms 162

154

8 Food and beverage 104

95

9 Mall 70

69

1 Convention, retail and other 42

41

1 Net revenues $ 1,294

$ 1,436

$ (142)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 590

$ 743

$ (153) EBITDA Margin % 45.6 %

51.7 %

(6.1) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip volume $ 8,429

$ 9,069

$ (640) Rolling Chip win %(1) 4.53 %

4.84 %

(0.31) pts











Non-Rolling Chip drop $ 2,874

$ 2,552

$ 322 Non-Rolling Chip win % 18.7 %

24.5 %

(5.8) pts











Slot handle $ 6,539

$ 6,406

$ 133 Slot hold % 4.4 %

4.4 %

- pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 95.8 %

95.5 %

0.3 pts Average daily room rate (ADR) $ 1,038

$ 982

$ 56 Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 994

$ 937

$ 57











(1) This compares to our theoretical Rolling Chip win percentage of 4.6% and 4.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

TTM September

30, 2026 (Dollars in millions except per square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at End

of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 63

$ 56

88.9 %

839,415

94.1 %

$ 2,201

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

28

25

89.3 %

161,025

100.0 %

5,614 Other Stores

9

8

88.9 %

100,644

80.7 %

2,116



37

33

89.2 %

261,669

92.6 %

4,608

























Shoppes at Londoner

26

22

84.6 %

518,620

82.4 %

1,924

























Shoppes at Parisian

5

3

60.0 %

252,775

69.5 %

421

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

131

114

87.0 %

1,872,479

87.3 %

2,349

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

70

62

88.6 %

616,037

99.5 %

3,318

























Total

$ 201

$ 176

87.6 %

2,488,516

90.3 %

$ 2,632









Note: This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.