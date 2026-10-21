Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.: Rotoplas: Third Quarter 2026 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas", "the Company"), the leading provider of water solutions in the Americas, today reports its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos.
Key Highlights Q3'26
- Net sales were $2.9 billion, a 9.6% increase compared to Q3'25. On a cumulative basis, net sales reached $8.6 billion, a 4.6% increase compared to 2025.
- EBITDA was $385 million, a 35.4% increase compared to Q3'25, with a 13.2% margin. The cumulative EBITDA was $1.1 billion, an 18.1% increase year-over-year, with a cumulative margin of 13.1%.
- Operating income was $192 million, an increase of 50.7% compared to Q3'25. On a cumulative basis, operating income reached $569 million, a 20.3% increase compared to 2025.
- Net result posted a $2 million loss in Q3'26, an improvement from the $198 million loss in Q3'25, mainly due to higher operating income and a lower net financing cost. In the first nine months of the year, net result posted a loss of $91 million.
- Services sales increased 10.3% during the quarter and 9.3% in the first nine months of the year, primarily driven by bebbia, while product sales increased 9.5% during the quarter and 4.1% in the first nine months of the year.
- bebbia surpassed 208,000 active subscribers at the end of the quarter.
Message from the CEO | Carlos Rojas Aboumrad
"During the third quarter, the improvement in our results continued, with stronger growth in both sales and EBITDA in an environment that remains challenging. Sales grew 9.6% and EBITDA 35.4%, with a 13.2% margin, 250 basis points above Q3'25. These results reflect disciplined execution amid pressure from resin costs and weak demand in some of our markets.
Our diversification across geographies, businesses and solutions continues to contribute. In Mexico, sales grew 4.8% and the EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points to 17.8%. In Argentina, operational stabilization continued despite very low demand. The United States grew double digits and posted its sixth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, and Peru, Central America and Brazil delivered double-digit growth. Together, the United States and Other Countries now represent 27% of total sales, compared to 24% in Q3'25. New strategic solutions reached close to 8% of Group sales, and services grew 10.3%, driven by bebbia, which added more than 14,000 net new active subscribers, its highest quarterly figure to date.
We maintained financial discipline. Net Debt / EBITDA closed at 2.2x, compared to 3.2x in Q3'25, reflecting higher EBITDA, lower net financial debt and a stronger cash position. In the first nine months, operating cash flow grew 16.8% and CapEx was 10.3% lower than in 2025. Reducing leverage remains a priority, and cash generation will remain at the center of our decisions.
Our purpose is to bring more and better water to people, and innovation has always been the driving force that makes this possible. Guided by this purpose, we will continue to innovate, strengthen our leadership, and create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."
Results
Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos
Indicator
Q3'26
Q3'25
%YoY
9M26
9M25
%YoY
Net Sales
2,927
2,671
9.6 %
8,631
8,251
4.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA[1]
385
285
35.4 %
1,126
954
18.1 %
% margin
13.2 %
10.7 %
250 bps
13.1 %
11.6 %
150 bps
Net Result
(2)
(198)
NM
(91)
(133)
NM
ROIC[2]
5.5 %
5.8 %
(30) bps
Net Financial Debt[3]
3,289
3,789
(13.2 %)
Net Debt / EBITDA2
2.2x
3.2x
(1.0x)
Financial Results Q3'26 vs Q3'25
- Net sales reached $2,927 million, a 9.6% increase compared to Q3'25, driven by a 9.5% growth in products and 10.3% in services. All regions grew during the quarter, led by Other Countries and the United States.
- Gross profit closed at $1,206 million with a margin of 41.2%, a 60-basis-point contraction compared to Q3'25, mainly due to higher resin costs.
- Operating income reached $192 million, a 50.7% increase compared to Q3'25. Operating expenses grew 2.6%, below the 9.6% growth in sales, representing 34.7% of sales compared to 37.0% in Q3'25.
- EBITDA closed at $385 million with a 13.2% margin, a 250-basis-point expansion compared to Q3'25, as lower relative expenses more than offset the decline in gross margin.
- Net result was a loss of $2 million, compared to a loss of $198 million in Q3'25. In addition to higher operating income, net financing cost decreased to $164 million from $354 million, mainly due to lower foreign exchange effects in Argentina.
- Net Financial Debt / EBITDA leverage closed at 2.2x, improving from 3.2x in Q3'25, driven by higher EBITDA, higher cash balances and lower debt.
Cumulative Results 2026 vs 2025
- Net sales reached $8,631 million, a 4.6% increase compared to 2025, driven by a 4.1% growth in products and 9.3% growth in services, the latter primarily supported by bebbia. Growth in Other Countries, Mexico and the United States more than offset the decline in Argentina.
- Gross profit was $3,621 million, a 5.0% increase year-over-year, while gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 42.0%, supported by an agile pricing strategy to protect margins amid volatile raw material costs.
- Operating income reached $569 million, a 20.3% increase year-over-year, with operating expenses growing 2.5%, below revenue growth, reflecting operating leverage.
- EBITDA closed at $1,126 million, with EBITDA margin expanding 150 basis points to 13.1%. The improvement came mainly from Mexico and from Argentina narrowing its losses year-over-year, as well as from the United States.
- Net result recorded a $91 million loss, compared to a $133 million loss in 2025. Higher operating income and lower net financing costs were partially offset by a higher tax provision.
- CapEx for the period amounted to $317 million, a 10.3% decrease year-over-year. Investments remained focused on Mexico, mainly in the services segment.
Sales and EBITDA by Geography and Solution
Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos
Sales
Q3'26
Q3'25
%YoY
9M26
9M25
%YoY
Mexico[4]
1,610
1,536
4.8 %
4,978
4,784
4.1 %
Argentina
531
497
6.8 %
1,404
1,498
(6.3 %)
United States
323
267
20.9 %
904
862
4.9 %
Other
463
370
25.1 %
1,345
1,107
21.6 %
Products
2,615
2,388
9.5 %
7,733
7,429
4.1 %
Services
312
283
10.3 %
898
822
9.3 %
EBITDA
Q3'26
Q3'25
%YoY
9M26
9M25
%YoY
Mexico
286
236
21.3 %
956
849
12.6 %
Argentina
1
(40)
NM
(60)
(104)
NM
United States
11
15
(27.0 %)
38
21
82.6 %
Other
88
74
18.8 %
192
188
2.3 %
Products
381
348
9.6 %
1,238
1,071
15.6 %
Services
4
(63)
NM
(112)
(117)
NM
EBITDA Margin
Q3'26
Q3'25
%YoY
9M26
9M25
%YoY
Mexico
17.8 %
15.3 %
250 bps
19.2 %
17.8 %
140 bps
Argentina
0.2 %
(8.0 %)
NM
(4.2 %)
(6.9 %)
270 bps
United States
3.3 %
5.5 %
(220) bps
4.2 %
2.4 %
180 bps
Other
19.0 %
20.0 %
(100) bps
14.3 %
16.9 %
(260) bps
Products
14.6 %
14.6 %
0 bps
16.0 %
14.4 %
160 bps
Services
1.3 %
(22.4 %)
NM
(12.5 %)
(14.3 %)
180 bps
3Q26
9M26
Sales
%
EBITDA
%
Sales
%
EBITDA
%
Mexico
1,610
55 %
286
74 %
4,978
58 %
956
85 %
Argentina
531
18 %
1
0 %
1,404
16 %
(60)
(5 %)
United States
323
11 %
11
3 %
904
10 %
38
3 %
Other
463
16 %
88
23 %
1,345
16 %
192
17 %
TOTAL
2,927
100 %
385
100 %
8,631
100 %
1,126
100 %
Mexico
- Sales increased 4.8% during the quarter and 4.1% on a cumulative basis. New strategic solutions, such as vertical tanks and rainwater harvesting systems, together with the services platform, supported growth in a market that remained weak, affected by low consumer confidence, slower vertical construction and heavy rains.
- EBITDA reached $286 million in the quarter, a 21.3% increase year-over-year, with a margin of 17.8%, 250 basis points above Q3'25. Lower expenses as a percentage of sales more than offset higher resin costs. On a cumulative basis, EBITDA reached $956 million, a 12.6% increase, with a margin of 19.2%, a 140-basis-point expansion.
Argentina
-Sales increased 6.8% in Mexican pesos and 24% in local currency during the quarter, driven mainly by pricing, as storage and flow volumes declined amid weak construction activity. On a cumulative basis, sales decreased 6.3% in Mexican pesos and grew 29% in local currency.
-EBITDA reached break-even in the quarter, compared to a loss in Q3'25, supported by the pricing strategy and operational stabilization initiatives. On a cumulative basis, EBITDA losses narrowed compared to 2025, with the EBITDA margin, while still negative, improving 270 basis points.
Note: Argentina's results are reported under IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). Quarterly figures are derived from year-to-date results restated to September purchasing power and closing exchange rate, less previously reported figures. Q3'26 sales include a positive effect of approximately $22 million Mexican pesos from this restatement; excluding it, sales would have been approximately $509 million and EBITDA would have remained at break-even. On a cumulative basis, the restatement had a negative effect of approximately $17 million on 9M26 sales, which would have been approximately $1,420 million excluding it, while EBITDA would have remained at a loss of approximately $60 million.
United States
-Sales grew 20.9% during the quarter and 4.9% on a cumulative basis in Mexican pesos, and approximately 31% and 18% in USD, respectively. Growth reflected the vertical-focused commercial strategy, with higher demand in water storage and in the industrial and chemical segments.
-EBITDA was positive for the sixth consecutive quarter, with a margin of 3.3%, compared to 5.5% in Q3'25, reflecting a commercial strategy focused on accelerating growth and gaining new accounts. On a cumulative basis, the EBITDA margin expanded 180 basis points to 4.2%.
Other Countries
(Peru, Central America and Brazil)
-Sales increased 25.1% in Q3'26 and 21.6% in the first nine months of the year, driven by Peru and Central America, and by Brazil, where the water treatment plant business continues to develop and expand.
In Peru, sales posted double-digit growth, supported by improved consumer and investment sentiment. Warmer-than-usual temperatures associated with El Niño weighed on water heater sales but boosted demand for storage solutions.
Central America continued to grow at a strong double-digit pace, with solid performance across the region. In Brazil, the water treatment plant business is gaining traction.
-EBITDA increased 18.8% in the quarter and 2.3% on a cumulative basis. The margin was 19.0%, a 100-basis-point contraction compared to Q3'25, reflecting the timing of project execution in Brazil. The cumulative figure includes the one-time impact of the litigation settlement in Brazil reported last quarter.
Products
- Product sales increased 9.5% during the third quarter, with growth in all regions, and 4.1% on a cumulative basis, with growth in all regions except Argentina, which declined in Mexican pesos amid weak construction activity.
-EBITDA increased 9.6% during the quarter, with a stable margin of 14.6%, supported by better results in Mexico, Argentina and Peru. On a cumulative basis, EBITDA grew 15.6% and the margin expanded 160 basis points to 16.0%.
Services
- Services sales increased 10.3% during the third quarter and 9.3% on a cumulative basis. bebbia closed September with more than 208,000 subscribers, while the water treatment plants business grew in Mexico and Brazil.
-EBITDA was positive at $4 million, compared to a loss of $63 million in Q3'25, mainly due to improved unit economics at bebbia. On a cumulative basis, and excluding the one-time impact of the litigation settlement in Brazil reported last quarter, services EBITDA would have been negative $37 million. The result has improved every quarter this year, driven mainly by bebbia.
Other Indicators
(Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos)
Indicators
9M26
9M25
%YoY
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,074
802
33.9 %
Short Term Financial Debt[5]
407
592
(31.2 %)
Long Term Financial Debt[6]
3,956
3,999
(1.1 %)
Total Financial Debt
4,363
4,591
(5.0 %)
Net Financial Debt
3,289
3,789
(13.2 %)
CapEx
317
353
(10.3 %)
Mexico
288
305
(5.5 %)
Argentina
11
14
(22.2 %)
United States
3
0
NM
Other
15
34
(55.8 %)
Change in Working Capital (cash flow)
(194)
127
NM
CCC[7] (days)
12
43
(31) days
Net Financing Cost
(467)
(625)
(25.2 %)
CapEx
-Capital expenditures totaled $317 million, representing 3.7% of sales for the first nine months of the year, a 10.3% decrease year-over-year. Investment remained concentrated in Mexico, mainly in the services segment, consistent with the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and its focus on cash generation.
Net Financing Cost
-Net financing cost recorded for the third quarter an expense of $164 million, compared to $354 million in Q3'25. The 2026 expense includes $121 million in interest, commissions, and leases, and $43 million from foreign exchange, inflation and financial instrument valuation effects, mainly related to Argentina.
- The cumulative net financing cost recorded an expense of $467 million, compared to $625 million in 2025. The 2026 expense includes $384 million for interest, commissions, and leases, and $83 million from foreign exchange, inflation and financial instrument valuation effects, including the impact of exchange rate movements and inflation in Argentina.
Derivative Financial Instruments
- As of September 30, 2026, the market value of Grupo Rotoplas' positions was:
Market Value
Instrument
Interest rate swap
MXN/USD exchange rate forward
$28.36 million
$0.34 million
Sustainability Strategy Milestones
- Mexico's Most Responsible Companies - Expansión
Rotoplas was recognized by Expansión magazine as one of Mexico's 10 most responsible companies, ranking #9 out of 183 participants.
- Water-Responsible Company - Peru
For the third consecutive year, Rotoplas Peru received the Water-Responsible Company distinction (Empresa Hídricamente Responsable), an Aquafondo initiative that recognizes companies carrying out responsible water management projects in their operations.
- Habitat for Humanity - Argentina
In August and September, Rotoplas Argentina partnered with Habitat for Humanity to deliver sanitation kits to 20 families in local communities, complemented by training from technical advisors.
- Transcend - Women with Impact
Rotoplas launched the second edition of "Trasciende, mujeres con impacto", an internal talent development program for women employees in mid-level roles. This edition brings together 39 participants from Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Argentina, and includes training courses and team-building activities that will run through the end of 2026.
Analyst Coverage
Institution
Analyst
Recommendation
Target Price
BTG Pactual
Gordon Lee
Neutral
$15.30
GBM
Regina Carrillo
Outperform
$39.00
Punto Research
Pablo Quiroz
Hold
$14.40
Consensus
$22.90
Investor Conference Call Invite
Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time (12:00 p.m. ET)
Speakers: Carlos Rojas (Chief Executive Officer), Andrés Pliego (Chief Financial Officer)
Registration: https://rotoplas.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RMRpJbl4RBqmsn_S5jF3-A#/registration
Financial Statements
Income Statement
(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
Q3
9M
2026
2025
%?
2026
2025
%?
Net Sales
2,927
2,671
9.6 %
8,631
8,251
4.6 %
COGS
1,721
1,555
10.7 %
5,010
4,802
4.3 %
Gross Profit
1,206
1,116
8.1 %
3,621
3,449
5.0 %
% margin
41.2 %
41.8 %
(60) bps
42.0 %
41.8 %
20 bps
Operating Expenses
1,014
989
2.6 %
3,052
2,976
2.5 %
Operating Income
192
127
50.7 %
569
473
20.3 %
% margin
6.5 %
4.8 %
170 bps
6.6 %
5.7 %
90 bps
Net Financing Cost
(164)
(354)
(53.6 %)
(467)
(625)
(25.2 %)
Financial Income
60
15
NM
236
48
NM
Financial Expenses
(224)
(369)
(39.4 %)
(703)
(673)
4.5 %
Income Before Taxes
28
(227)
NM
102
(153)
NM
Taxes
30
(29)
NM
193
(20)
NM
Net Result
(2)
(198)
NM
(91)
(133)
NM
% margin
(0.1 %)
(7.4 %)
730 bps
(1.1 %)
(1.6 %)
50 bps
Adjusted EBITDA[8]
385
285
35.4 %
1,126
954
18.1 %
% margin
13.2 %
10.7 %
250 bps
13.1 %
11.6 %
150 bps
Balance Sheet
(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
9M
2026
2025
%?
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,074
802
33.9 %
Accounts Receivable
1,339
1,588
(15.7 %)
Inventory
1,728
1,369
26.3 %
Other Current Assets
470
498
(5.7 %)
Current Assets
4,611
4,257
8.3 %
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
3,584
3,839
(6.6 %)
Other Long-term Assets
5,473
5,765
(5.1 %)
Total Assets
13,667
13,860
(1.4 %)
Short-term Financial Debt[9]
407
592
(31.2 %)
Suppliers
1,446
968
49.3 %
Other Accounts Payable
1,196
1,082
10.6 %
Short-term Liabilities
3,049
2,642
15.4 %
Long-term Financial Debt[10]
3,956
3,999
(1.1 %)
Other long-term Liabilities
1,133
1,235
(8.2 %)
Total Liabilities
8,137
7,876
3.3 %
Total Stockholders' Equity
5,530
5,985
(7.6 %)
Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity
13,667
13,860
(1.4 %)
Cash Flow
(Unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)
9M
2026
2025
%?
EBIT
569
473
20.3 %
Depreciation and Amortization
532
479
11.2 %
Inventory
(460)
207
NM
Accounts Receivable
(279)
95
NM
Accounts Payable
544
(174)
NM
Other Current Assets and Liabilities
439
45
NM
Taxes
(155)
(104)
49.1 %
Operating Cash Flow
1,191
1,020
16.8 %
CapEx
(317)
(353)
(10.3 %)
Other Investment Activities
44
66
(32.5 %)
Investing Cash Flow
(273)
(288)
(5.2 %)
Dividends / Capital Reimbursements
(82)
(121)
(32.5 %)
Repurchase Fund
(47)
(13)
NM
Short and Long-term Debt
(61)
(178)
(65.8 %)
Interest and Leases
(514)
(407)
26.3 %
Financing Cash Flow
(704)
(718)
(2.0 %)
Change in Cash
215
13
NM
Effect of exchange rate on cash
(2)
57
NM
Net Change in Cash
212
70
NM
Initial Cash Balance
861
732
17.7 %
Final Cash Balance
1,074
802
33.9 %
Investor Relations Contact
Mariana Fernández
[email protected]
María Fernanda Escobar
[email protected]
[email protected]
Disclaimer
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the future performance of Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. These statements are based on current management expectations and information available at the time of publication. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, uncertainties, and external factors beyond the Company's control. Grupo Rotoplas assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About the Company
Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is the leading provider of water solutions in the Americas, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.
Pedregal 24, 19th Floor
Molino del Rey
Miguel Hidalgo
Zip Code 11040, Mexico City
T. +52 (55) 5201 5000
www.rotoplas.com
[1] In 2026, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter includes $5 million in donations, and $25 million on a cumulative basis. By comparison, in 2025, $0.1 million was considered in the quarter and $2.2 million on a cumulative basis for the same period.
[2] As reported in the Q3'25 earnings release, the LTM NOPAT and EBITDA calculation for Q3'25 does not include the post-closing 2024 adjustment related to Argentina's results. Considering this adjustment, Q3'25 ROIC based on audited figures would be 3.4% and leverage (Net Financial Debt / EBITDA) would stand at 3.7x.
[3] Excluding leases.
[4] Includes revenue and EBITDA from the Mexico business, even when a specific project is carried out in another country.
[5] Excluding leases. Short-term debt for Q3'25 includes $101 million in interest provisions related to the AGUA 17-2X Sustainable Bond, which was prepaid in Q2'26.
[6] Excluding leases.
[7] CCC = (Average Inventory / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)) + (Average Trade Receivables and Other Accounts Receivable / (3M Net Sales / 90)) - (Average Suppliers and Other Short-term Accounts Payable / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)). Averages are calculated using the beginning and ending balances of the quarter.
[8] In 2026, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter includes $5 million in donations, and $25 million on a cumulative basis. By comparison, in 2025, $0.1 million was considered in the quarter and $2.2 million on a cumulative basis for the same period.
[9] Excluding leases.
[10] Excluding leases.
SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.