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7 Tage

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WKN: PAH003 | ISIN: DE000PAH0038 | Ticker-Symbol: PAH3
Xetra
24.06.26 | 17:35
29,670 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,99030,04008:07
30,04030,09008:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AQUILA PART PROD COM
AQUILA PART PROD COM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQUILA PART PROD COM SA0,2690,00 %
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE SA10,2000,00 %
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR35,4000,00 %
CONSTELLATION RESOURCES LIMITED0,0510,00 %
GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD0,0040,00 %
GRUPO ROTOPLAS SAB DE CV0,6360,00 %
LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP9,2000,00 %
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE29,6700,00 %
SDI LIMITED0,7980,00 %
VISIONARY METALS CORP0,0360,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.