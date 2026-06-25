Das Instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026The instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument GLY KYG3919S1057 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TE.HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument GLY KYG3919S1057 GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TE.HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026Das Instrument 8BP MX01AG050009 GRUPO ROTOPLAS SAB DE CV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument 8BP MX01AG050009 GRUPO ROTOPLAS SAB DE CV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026Das Instrument HQO AU000000SDI2 SDI LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument HQO AU000000SDI2 SDI LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026Das Instrument FH9 RO7066ZEA1R9 AQUILA PP COM SA LN-,15 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026The instrument FH9 RO7066ZEA1R9 AQUILA PP COM SA LN-,15 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument 260 US1523091007 CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026The instrument 260 US1523091007 CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument N0N ROBVBAACNOR0 BUCHAREST ST. EXCH. LN 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument N0N ROBVBAACNOR0 BUCHAREST ST. EXCH. LN 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026Das Instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026Das Instrument 339 CA92838G1090 VISIONARY METALS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026The instrument 339 CA92838G1090 VISIONARY METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument PAH3 DE000PAH0038 PORSCHE AUTOM.HLDG VZO EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument PAH3 DE000PAH0038 PORSCHE AUTOM.HLDG VZO EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026Das Instrument 0XX AU0000012023 CONSTELLATION RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2026The instrument 0XX AU0000012023 CONSTELLATION RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2026