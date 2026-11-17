Das Instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026The instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2026Das Instrument E8D0 CA3144602057 FENDX TECHNOLOGIES NEW. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument E8D0 CA3144602057 FENDX TECHNOLOGIES NEW. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument 50V SE0009242555 AINO HEALTH AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026The instrument 50V SE0009242555 AINO HEALTH AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2026Das Instrument 76Y GB00BNK8T635 NET ZERO INFRASTR. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument 76Y GB00BNK8T635 NET ZERO INFRASTR. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument CTI HK0308001558 CHINA TRAVEL INTL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument CTI HK0308001558 CHINA TRAVEL INTL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument 6SJA US8163073005 SELECTQUOTE INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026The instrument 6SJA US8163073005 SELECTQUOTE INC. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2026Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument RKM0 AU0000355588 VAULT MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument RKM0 AU0000355588 VAULT MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument AWL GB00BVK55Z16 REABOLD RESOURCES LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument AWL GB00BVK55Z16 REABOLD RESOURCES LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026Das Instrument O1E AU000000OEL3 OTTO ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026The instrument O1E AU000000OEL3 OTTO ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2026Das Instrument 8BP MX01AG050009 GRUPO ROTOPLAS SAB DE CV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2026The instrument 8BP MX01AG050009 GRUPO ROTOPLAS SAB DE CV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2026