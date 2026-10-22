Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant to Acquire DyFlex Solutions, Accelerating AI-Led Enterprise Transformation for SAP Clients in Australia and New Zealand

Advances Cognizant's AI Builder strategy, helping clients in Australia and New Zealand turn AI investment into enterprise value across their SAP landscapes.

Is expected to combine DyFlex's deep SAP advisory, implementation and managed services capabilities, including strong depth in SAP Public Cloud, with Cognizant's AI assets, industry expertise and global delivery scale.

Is expected to add a multi-award-winning SAP Platinum Partner with particular experience in mining and resources, energy and utilities, manufacturing, logistics, the public sector and the mid-market.

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DyFlex Solutions, a leading AI-led SAP transformation firm. Headquartered in Australia, DyFlex is a multi-award-winning SAP Platinum Partner delivering advisory, consulting, implementation and managed services across the SAP ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand. The proposed transaction is expected to strengthen Cognizant's enterprise platform, AI and SAP capabilities in the region, and its domain expertise in mining and resources, energy and utilities, manufacturing, logistics, the public sector and the mid-market sector.

Founded in 2011, DyFlex has grown to over 300 people, making it one of the leading employers of SAP talent across Australia and New Zealand, with multiple office locations in the region and a delivery presence in the Philippines. It specialises in SAP transformation, including AI-led process advisory, across finance, digital supply chain, asset maintenance, human capital management, and data and analytics, spanning the full SAP portfolio with award-winning capability across SAP Public and Private Cloud. Its work is supported by proprietary delivery methods, accelerators and reusable assets, which DyFlex is increasingly enhancing with AI.

"DyFlex brings deep SAP consulting capabilities that are key to reimagining SaaS, modernising clients' business landscapes and driving operational performance," said Roshan Subudhi, SVP and Head of Intelligent Enterprise Platforms at Cognizant. "This proposed acquisition would bring together DyFlex's SAP expertise with Cognizant's Frontier and Autonomous Enterprise capabilities and global delivery at scale, helping clients derive greater value from AI across their business."

Following completion of the proposed transaction, Cognizant expects to combine DyFlex's regional SAP expertise and proprietary accelerators with its global industry experience and AI platforms, including Neuro AI Enterprise Core, the Cognizant SAP Agentic AI Platform and Frontier offerings. Together, the companies aim to help clients in Australia and New Zealand move beyond isolated AI experiments to production-ready AI and agentic systems across their SAP environments, driving towards the Autonomous Enterprise.

"Clients across Australia and New Zealand are seeking practical pathways to modernise core platforms while adopting cloud, data and AI capabilities," said Carla Ramchand, Managing Director ANZ at Cognizant. "This proposed acquisition would bring DyFlex's deep local SAP talent and strong understanding of Australia's major industries together with Cognizant's AI capabilities and global scale. For DyFlex's clients and the organisations we look forward to working with, it would mean the trusted people they know today, with even more ways to accelerate their transformation ambitions."

"DyFlex has grown by building enduring relationships with our clients, investing in our great people and developing deep expertise across our core industries and the SAP ecosystem," said Evan Mantis, Chief Executive Officer of DyFlex. "Joining Cognizant would be an exciting next chapter for our clients and colleagues. Our clients would continue to work with the people and expertise they trust, backed by Cognizant's global reach, industry experience and AI capabilities to help them go further, faster. We look forward to working together to enhance our offerings to existing clients."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Until closing, Cognizant and DyFlex will continue to operate as separate businesses. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Cognizant

Cognizant is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About DyFlex

DyFlex is an Australia-headquartered, multi-award-winning SAP Platinum Partner and a leading independent pure-play SAP partner in Australia and New Zealand, providing advisory, consultancy, implementation and managed services across the SAP solution set. The company operates across Australia and New Zealand, with a significant presence on Australia's east and west coasts and delivery support in the Philippines, and has experience in sectors including mining, utilities, energy and the public sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which is necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated benefits relating to synergies, new business opportunities, and growth; advancement of Cognizant's AI Builder strategy and expansion of its industry capabilities in Australia and New Zealand; the expected timing of the transaction closing; the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions; anticipated enhancement of client offerings and continuity of existing client relationships; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the risk that the expected benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the ability to obtain required approvals of the transaction on the timeline expected, or at all, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect us after the closing of the transaction or adversely affect the expected benefits of the transaction; reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction; the failure of the closing conditions in the transaction agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the transaction or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; risks related to management and oversight of the expanded business and operations of Cognizant following the transaction; the risk that combining DyFlex's business and operations into Cognizant will be more costly or difficult than expected, or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate DyFlex's businesses with our own, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and other factors that may affect our future results or that of DyFlex, including the competitive and rapidly changing nature of the markets we compete in, the competitive marketplace for talent and its impact on employee recruitment and retention, our ability to successfully use AI-based technologies, legal, reputational and financial risks resulting from cyberattacks, and changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes. Additional factors which could affect future results are discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions