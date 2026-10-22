Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.: Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2026

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the third quarter 2026. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted.

Comments from Genomma's CEO, Marco Sparvieri

"Q3 2026 confirms that our recovery plan is working. Mexico improved for the third consecutive quarter and sell-out returned to growth, while market share held or grew across every business unit despite a soft market. Our late-June innovation is already driving +39% sell-out growth at clients carrying the new product, and Suerox reached a record 12.6% value share at our leading retailer.

Consolidated net sales grew +1.3%, with Latin America up +12.2%. We protected profitability with a 21.0% EBITDA margin while reducing SG&A, and net income rose +18.6% on lower financing costs and a favorable FX result, with free cash flow also improving versus last year.

We enter the fourth quarter with momentum, a stronger innovation pipeline and a solid balance sheet. On December 3rd in New York, we will present our new operating model, our execution commitments and our artificial intelligence platform in action, with measurable results and the ability to replicate winning playbooks across brands, functions and countries."

Q3 2026 Financial Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos.



Q3 2026 % sales Q3 2025 % sales var %



Net Sales 4,497.6 100.0 % 4,441.4 100.0 % 1.3 % Gross Profit 2,762.1 61.4 % 2,836.2 63.9 % -2.6 % Operating Income 863.6 19.2 % 967.8 21.8 % -10.8 % EBITDA(1) 944.9 21.0 % 1,053.6 23.7 % -10.3 %











Net Income 514.9 11.4 % 434.1 9.8 % 18.6 %











EPS 0.51

0.43

18.6 %

(1) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Net Sales: increased +1.3%, reflecting the ongoing recovery in Mexico, where sell-out is back to positive, and a +12.2% increase in Latin America, partially offset by continued disruption in the US Hispanic retail market.

Gross profit: reached 61.4% margin, representing a -244 basis-point contraction, mainly reflecting destruction of returned products in the U.S. market and higher promotional investment including the fully-absorbed impact of Mexico's new tax on non-caloric sweetened beverages.

EBITDA: Reached 21.0% margin, in line with the Company's expectations. The -271 basis-point year-over-year change reflects our deliberate decision to invest more in the business, in both promotional activity and commercial spending, to accelerate growth; The Company's operating savings significantly offset operating expenses and inflation, resulting in a -1.1% decrease in SG&A expenses.

Net Income: Increased +18.6%, driven by lower financial expenses and a non-recurring favorable foreign exchange result.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. Mexico City Time

Webcast Registration: Genomma's Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Participants: Marco Sparvieri, CEO

Antonio Zamora, CFO

Christianne Ibanez, IRO

After registration, please use the Zoom link provided to ensure optimal access to the event webcast and to avoid difficulties associated with local carrier connections.

** To register for Genomma's 2026 Investor Day, please click here **

Sell-side Analyst Coverage

As of October 21, 2026 "LABB" is covered by 9 sell-side analysts at the following brokerages: Actinver Casa de Bolsa, Banco Itaú BBA, BBVA Bancomer, BTG Pactual US Capital, GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, Grupo Financiero Banorte, J.P. Morgan Securities, Jefferies Financial Group and Monex Grupo Financiero.

About

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model. Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this report and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; macroeconomic conditions in Argentina, including high inflation, currency devaluation, foreign exchange controls and the effects of hyperinflationary accounting; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, trade restrictions and the outcome of the USMCA review; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws such as the implementation of Brazil's consumption tax reform and changes to Mexico's Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS); competition, including technological advances and new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; and financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this report speaks only as of the date of this report. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.