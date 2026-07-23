Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.: Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2026

MEXICO CITY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the second quarter 2026. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted.

Comments from Genomma's CEO, Marco Sparvieri

"Q2 2026 marked a sequential improvement in Mexico as our initiatives began to gain traction. Sell-in declined 4.4% and sell-out declined 4.0%, reflecting continued market softness while Genomma's market share increased or remained stable across all business units despite broad category contraction. Encouragingly, monitored retailer sell-out turned positive in the first two weeks of July, driven by the successful rollout of our innovation pipeline, particularly Suerox Mineral.

On a consolidated basis, like-for-like sales declined 3.6%, reflecting the ongoing recovery in Mexico and continued softness in the US Hispanic market, partially offset by 3.9% growth in Latin America. We expanded gross margin by 106 basis points to 64.6%, as productivity gains more than offset increased promotional investment. EBITDA margin of 21.8% came in line with our expectations, and net income grew 5.5%.

We remain confident in a gradual recovery through the second half of 2026 as we continue to execute our growth initiatives, protect market share, and maintain disciplined productivity to mitigate margin pressures. Our fundamentals remain solid, and we believe Genomma Lab is well positioned as we navigate the current consumption cycle."

Q2 2026 Financial Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos.



Q2 2026 % sales Q2 2025 % sales var %











Like-for-like Sales(1)







-3.6 % Net Sales 4,397.0 100.0 % 4,676.4 100.0 % -6.0 % Gross Profit 2,838.6 64.6 % 2,969.4 63.5 % -4.4 % Operating Income 877.2 19.9 % 1,030.6 22.0 % -14.9 % EBITDA(2) 958.6 21.8 % 1,112.9 23.8 % -13.9 %











Net Income 374.5 8.5 % 355.0 7.6 % 5.5 %











EPS 0.37

0.35

5.5 %

(1) Like-for-like ("LFL") Sales are Net Sales expressed in constant currency and excludes the hyperinflationary subsidiary (2) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Net Sales: Like-for-like sales declined -3.6%, reflecting the ongoing recovery in Mexico and continued disruption in the US Hispanic retail market, partially offset by a +3.9% increase in like-for-like sales in Latin America, driven by strong performance in Central America and the Andean region. Net sales decreased -6.0%, reflecting the decline in like-for-like sales and the negative foreign exchange impact from the Mexican peso's 10.8% appreciation during the quarter.

Gross profit: Reached 64.6% margin, representing a +106 basis-point increase, as productivity gains more than offset higher promotional investment including the fully-absorbed impact of Mexico's new tax on non-caloric sweetened beverages.

EBITDA: Reached 21.8% margin, representing a -200 basis-point decline, primarily reflecting operational deleverage. SG&A expenses remained flat, as productivity savings significantly offset higher operating expenses and inflation.

Net Income: Increased +5.5%, driven by lower financial expenses and reduced foreign exchange losses.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. Mexico City Time

Webcast Registration: Genomma's Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Participants: Marco Sparvieri, CEO

Antonio Zamora, CFO

Christianne Ibanez, IRO

After registration, please use the Zoom link provided to ensure optimal access to the event webcast and to avoid difficulties associated with local carrier connections.

Sell-side Analyst Coverage

As of July 22, 2026 "LABB" is covered by 9 sell-side analysts at the following brokerages: Actinver Casa de Bolsa, Banco Itaú BBA, BBVA Bancomer, BTG Pactual US Capital, GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, Grupo Financiero Banorte, J.P. Morgan Securities, Jefferies Financial Group and Monex Grupo Financiero.

About

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model. Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.