Careium AB: Careium reports thirds quarter results 2026

The third quarter in summary

Net sales increased by 21.6 percent to SEK 259.9 million (213.7) Growth adjusted for currency effects was 19.9 percent Continued strong growth in all markets

Gross margin increased to 45.0 percent (44.2) Gross profit increased in all markets

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 26.7 million (14.3), and the operating margin to 10.3 percent (6.7)

Profit for the period increased to SEK 20.3 million (8.6) corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.84 (0.32)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 13.6 million (14.1)

The balance sheet was strengthened, as the hybrid loan of SEK 64 million was repaid with SEK 35 million and the remaining amount written off

CEO's statement

During the quarter, we continued to grow in all markets. Net sales increased to SEK 260 million and we reached an operating margin of over 10 percent. In addition, we strengthened the balance sheet by repaying the hybrid loan.

Service sales increased by 27.2 percent to SEK 187.4 million. We see good underlying growth in all markets. Over the year, service sales was boosted by new customers onboarded in the UK during the past six months as well as Asker and Baerum in Norway in the fourth quarter last year.

Product sales increased by 9.3 percent to SEK 72.5 million, with good momentum for our mobile alarms. This is important, as the products enable our customers to launch new services.

During the quarter, we increased gross margin and operating profit. At the same time, we continued to invest in our future, by initiatives in local markets as well as in development to make our platform more scalable.

We will continue to invest in our offering and to focus on operational efficiency and market reach for our continued growth journey.

Business model

Our business model combines product and service sales. The service contracts typically span several years with stable customers. This provides visibility and a solid foundation of recurring revenues, while also creating opportunities for continued growth. The majority of our service sales is recurring. Still the business is often expanded through entry and onboarding activities, which initially impact margins.

One European scalable offering

Our core business is to support elderly living at home by helping relatives and care providers with technology enabled care. We combine advanced technology with a human touch and offer an end-to-end digital alarm chain.

Today, we reach more than half a million elderly with our products and services. 344,500 are connected to our alarm receiving centres. This is a strong position from which to build a European scalable offering.

Customer trust

During my first months as the CEO, I have had the opportunity to meet customers and colleagues across all our markets. It is lovely to see the strong relationships and high level of trust we have built with our customers. United by a shared vision and a strong cultural fit with our customers, we continuously develop our solutions to support the whole aging journey.



Final remarks

I am very pleased to see the effects of the great work that has been done in all markets.

Together with our customers, we will continue to play an active and constructive role in the transformation of care.

Tove Christiansson

CEO

Webcast

A live presentation will be held Thursday 22 October at 10.30 am with CEO Tove Christiansson and CFO David Granath.

The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed on: https://youtube.com/live/S84NkrZrH2I

The presentation will be published on https://www.careium.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/ after the live broadcast.

For more information, please contact:

Tove Christiansson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 291 28 33

David Granath, CFO, +46 (0) 73 363 89 01

E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us

Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.



By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Careium is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:00 CEST.